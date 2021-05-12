As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in some of the worst violence in the region in years, a few progressive Democrats have spoken up for the Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire. On Tuesday, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said they should be banned from Congress.

“Members who support terrorism don’t belong in Congress. #JihadSquad,” the Republican representative tweeted.

Twitter was quick to point out the irony.

“January 6 wasn’t that long ago, remember?” one user wrote.

“Totally agree. We look forward to your resignation ASAP,” another tweeted.

On 6 January, an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters violently stormed the United States Capitol. The FBI has called the attack an act of domestic terrorism.

Ms Greene is fiercely loyal to Mr Trump, and vocally supported his effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat, which Congress was voting to certify when the mob attacked. Since then, the Georgia congresswoman has falsely claimed the rioters were not Trump supporters .

If supporters of terrorism must resign, many on Twitter said they’d be happy to see Ms Greene go.

“So when are you leaving?” one user replied to the congresswoman.

“I couldn’t agree more,” another commented. “When does your resignation take effect?”

Others posted pictures of the 6 January insurrection.

The comments to which Ms Greene objected were from “The Squad,” a small group of progressive Democrats led by Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . She and others in the group had criticized Israel for its response to recent rocket attacks by Hamas.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem,” AOC tweeted on Saturday. “Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians.”

Two days later, fellow Squad member Rep Ilhan Omar made a similar statement.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism,” the Minnesota congresswoman tweeted . “Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

As of Wednesday morning, the violence in Israel shows no sign of stopping. Five Israelis have died in the cities of Ashkleon, Rishon Lezion, and Lod, and 53 Palestinians have died in Gaza, including 14 children.