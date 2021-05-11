Jerusalem protests – live: Two killed in Israel in rocket attack, as Gaza holds funerals for 26
Latest developments as unrest escalates after days of mounting tensions
Israeli paramedics have confirmed that two women were killed in rocket attacks in southern Israel today as the crisis in Jerusalem deepens.
Both victims reportedly died after one rocket hit a residential building and two landed in an open area. A third person is thought to be in a critical condition.
It comes as the first funerals have been held for some of the 26 people killed – including nine children – in a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
The youngest victim was 10 years old, Gaza health officials told The Independent. More than 700 Palestinians have been injured since the outbreak of violence in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem, including around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
On Monday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets towards the Jerusalem area and southern Israel, which Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, said had crossed a “red line”. Israel said six civilians were hurt in the barrage.
Videos posted on social media showed Israeli police firing tear gas and stun grenades, some of them landing inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, in the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption.
Read more:
IDF says Hamas commander killed
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has in the last few minutes tweeted that the commander of the Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir is dead.
The social media posting adds that he was “in charge of carrying out anti-tank missile attacks on Israel.”
In the tweet it also confirmed the IDF is still striking additional targets in Gaza.
Humanitarian group says children paying ‘heaviest price’ as conflict escalates
The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council has urged both Israel and the Palestinians “to avoid further escalation and prevent loss of life,” saying that civilians, and specifically children, pay “the heaviest price”.
The organisation’s chief, Jan Egeland, said on Tuesday that civilians “once again” were “bearing the brunt of a dramatic escalation in hostilities.”
He added that children, whether they are Palestinian or Israeli, are left with “not only physically scarred but also emotionally damaged.”
The Oslo-based group called on “all parties to the conflict to stop the provocations and to ensure that civilians are protected.”
Egeland said in a statement that the latest events “also shows that the prolonged conflict and occupation are unsustainable.”
More than 150 targets struck in Gaza, Israeli military say
Israeli army have struck 150 targets in Gaza and militants have fired nearly 500 rockets at Israel, Lt Col Jonathan Conricus told The Independent’s Bel Trew.
“It’s the first time since 2014 that [Palestinian militants] have fired at Jerusalem. And the fire is more intense than what we have seen since 2014,” he added.
Conricus said they had beefed up their presence on the border, deploying additional battalions for defensive purposes and reinforcing their fire capability.
He said from their analysis the payload from rockets in Gaza had grown but that an abnormal amount of rockets - about a third fired - were falling short in Gaza.
Israel and Gaza slide towards all out conflict after another day of deadly violence
The crisis between Israel and Hamas in Gaza edged towards all out conflict as both sides suffered fatalities and vowed to continue exchanging fire.
Burials began Tuesday for 26 Palestinians killed overnight by airstrikes in Gaza, and two people died in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon following a rocket barrage fired from the Hamas-controlled enclave.
The surge in deadly violence was triggered by unrest in Jerusalem which saw Israeli police storm Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem with stun grenades and tear gas and Palestinians throw rocks, bottles and fireworks at police.
With tensions high, both sides stood on the precipice of all out war on Tuesday, writesThe Independent’s Bel Trew in Ashkelon.
Israel and Gaza slide towards all out conflict after another day of deadly violence
Funerals began for 26 Palestinians killed in airstrikes as two people died after a rocket struck a building in southern Israel
The Independent's Middle East correspondent runs for cover after rocket scare in Israel
Bel Trew, who is on the ground covering tensions between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, filmed the terrifying scenes as she ducked for cover after a rocket scare in the city of Ashkelon, Israel.
The footage recorded by Trew during the chaos shows her helping an elderly woman in a wheelchair as people run to take shelter within a nearby building.
Lt Col Jonathan Conricus later told Trew that the Israeli army have stuck 150 targets in Gaza and militants have fired nearly 500 rockets at Israel.
“It’s the first time since 2014 that [Palestinian militants] have fired at Jerusalem. And the fire is more intense than what we have seen since 2014,” he added.
Protests outside Israeli Embassy in Spain
A few dozen people have gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in the Spanish capital Madrid to protest Israel’s use of force against the Palestinians.
Most of the crowd on Tuesday in waved Palestinian flags. They shouted “Israel, assassin of the Palestinian people” and “it’s Palestine, not Israel”.
Some held up photos of Palestinians being arrested by Israeli forces. All wore face masks as stipulated by Spanish health laws to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Rocket fire in Ashkelon is ‘almost constant'
The Independent’s Bel Trew reporting on the ground says that rocket fire in the southern city of Ashkelon, is “almost constant” and that residents are “terrified”.
She adds in a follow up tweet: “Gaza health ministry officials just told me latest death toll in #Gaza is still 26 dead and 122 injured. Among the dead are 9 children.”
Erdogan discusses Israel-Gaza violence with Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is engaged in telephone diplomacy in a bid to end Israel’s use of force against Palestinians, his office confirmed today.
Since late Monday, Turkey’s president has spoken to Malaysia’s king and the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, as he seeks a strong stance against Israel, according to his office.
The Turkish president, who has has strongly denounced Israel’s actions against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the fasting month of Ramadan, has also spoken to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh.
The latest round of fighting comes as Turkey has reportedly been seeking to restore ties with Israel.
UN condemn Israel’s ‘aggressive’ response to protests
UN human rights experts today expressed serious concerns about Israel’s aggressive response to protests in East Jerusalem.
They called on Israel to immediately lift its threat to evict hundreds of Palestinian households from their legally-protected homes.
“Re-establishing calm in Jerusalem is important, but creating the conditions for justice and equality in the City are even more important,” the experts said.
“Neither short-term calm nor long-term peace will be accomplished as long as the national and individual rights of the City’s Palestinian population are routinely abrogated.”
The human rights experts added that Israel should exercise restraint in policing any demonstrations by Palestinians.
“The recent scenes of Israeli police and security forces attacking large crowds of Palestinian residents and worshipers is only intensifying a deeply inflammatory atmosphere in the City.
“A militarised response to civilian protests against discriminatory practices only deepens social divisions. Respecting rights is the only path forward,” the experts added.
Egypt in ‘intensive talks' with Israel and Gaza militants on reaching a cease-fire
An Egyptian intelligence official says Egypt is engaged in “intensive” talks with Israel and Gaza militants on reaching a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting.
The official said the efforts began in late April as the situation in Jerusalem worsened.
He said Israeli actions, including the recent storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the planed evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in an east Jerusalem neighbourhood, have frustrated the mediators.
The official says “the situation is changing rapidly,” but officials nonetheless hope to reach a truce before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr later this week.
Egypt frequently mediates between Israel and Hamas.The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Additional reporting by AP
