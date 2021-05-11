✕ Close Israel police fire stun grenades at protesters ahead of Israeli nationalist march

Israeli paramedics have confirmed that two women were killed in rocket attacks in southern Israel today as the crisis in Jerusalem deepens.

Both victims reportedly died after one rocket hit a residential building and two landed in an open area. A third person is thought to be in a critical condition.

It comes as the first funerals have been held for some of the 26 people killed – including nine children – in a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

The youngest victim was 10 years old, Gaza health officials told The Independent. More than 700 Palestinians have been injured since the outbreak of violence in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem, including around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

On Monday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets towards the Jerusalem area and southern Israel, which Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, said had crossed a “red line”. Israel said six civilians were hurt in the barrage.

Videos posted on social media showed Israeli police firing tear gas and stun grenades, some of them landing inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, in the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption.

Read more: