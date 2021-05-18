✕ Close Smoke rises from Gaza City after Israel airstrikes kill at least 42 people

The Israeli army unleashed a fresh wave of airstrikes on Gaza overnight, as US President Joe Biden backed calls for a ceasefire.

Israel’s army said it was once again targeting an underground “metro” system it says is being used by Hamas operatives to evade surveillance.

In the latest round of airstrikes, the army said it unleashed at least 110 guided armaments, with fighter jets pounding Rimal in western Gaza City.

The residences of five Hamas commanders were also struck, with the Israeli military asserting that some of the homes had been used as command and control centres, while an anti-tank squad in Gaza City was also targeted.

The airstrikes came as President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas rulers in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The US leader stopped short of demanding an immediate end to the violence, but “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” the White House said.

Mr Biden also renewed his “his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks,” a readout of the call said.

As of Monday, at least 200 Palestinians, including 58 children, had been killed in the days since the recent surge in violence began last week, according to figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities have said.