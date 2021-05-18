Israel-Gaza live: Israeli army unleashes airstrikes ‘targeting tunnel system’ as Biden backs ceasefire
Follow the latest updates on the conflict
The Israeli army unleashed a fresh wave of airstrikes on Gaza overnight, as US President Joe Biden backed calls for a ceasefire.
Israel’s army said it was once again targeting an underground “metro” system it says is being used by Hamas operatives to evade surveillance.
In the latest round of airstrikes, the army said it unleashed at least 110 guided armaments, with fighter jets pounding Rimal in western Gaza City.
The residences of five Hamas commanders were also struck, with the Israeli military asserting that some of the homes had been used as command and control centres, while an anti-tank squad in Gaza City was also targeted.
The airstrikes came as President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas rulers in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
The US leader stopped short of demanding an immediate end to the violence, but “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” the White House said.
Mr Biden also renewed his “his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks,” a readout of the call said.
As of Monday, at least 200 Palestinians, including 58 children, had been killed in the days since the recent surge in violence began last week, according to figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities have said.
- A brief history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict
- Israel-Palestine map: Gaza’s conflict hotspots and a history of violence at the border
- Gaza ‘days away’ from blackout as fuel running out after week of bombardment
- ‘I lost my entire family, in an instant’: Miracle baby is sole survivor of Israeli airstrike that kills 10
Israeli army unleashes fresh wave of airstrikes ‘targeting tunnel system'
The Israeli army unleashed a fresh wave of airstrikes on Gaza overnight in what it described as a renewed effort to destroy an underground “metro” system it says is being used by Hamas operatives.
In the latest round of strikes, the army said it unleashed at least 110 guided armaments, with fighter jets pounding Rimal in western Gaza City.
The Israeli army said the residences of five Hamas commanders were also struck in the assault.
It said some of the homes had been used as command and control centres.
The army further said that hit a Hamas anti-tank squad in Gaza City.
It accused Hamas of deliberately placing military targets in densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.
However, it said that while the army takes precautions to avoid harming civilians, it would continue operating with force “when necessary”.
As of Monday, at least 200 Palestinians, including 58 children, had been killed since the recent surge in violence began last week, according to figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, at least ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli officials have said.
Good morning and thank you for following The Independent’s ongoing coverage of the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli/Palestinian conflict must be debated ‘without Jew hate or Islamophobia taking over'
Dame Margaret Hodge has said "we have to be able to debate and disagree without Jew hate or Islamophobia taking over".
The Labour MP for Barking, who is Jewish, told the Commons: "This House is sending out a very strong message today denouncing this vile racism, but our message can't just be for today. Tragically, the Israeli/Palestinian conflict will not go away and we have to be able to debate and disagree without Jew hate or Islamophobia taking over.
"So my question to the Secretary of State is this - what action is he taking beyond today and beyond the brilliant work that the Holocaust Education Trust are doing with young people to inform and educate communities throughout Britain including the elected representatives, so that a discussion on an international conflict does not morph into a national expression of hate?
Responding, the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, said: "She's right to say that this is sadly just one of a number of incidents, and incidents of this nature have flared up in the past when conflict in the Middle East has done as well."
He went on: "We need to ensure that we are rooting out anti-semitism, doing that through education working with all parts of society."
What sparked the surge in violence between Israel and Hamas?
The deadly surge in fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas has seen at least 200 Palestinians killed and 10 killed in Israel.
As the deadly fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas enters its second week, Joe Sommerlad explains the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and what prompted the recent surge of violence:
Why do Israel and Hamas fight?
Palestinian militant organisation formed in 1987 and dedicated to ‘liberation’ labelled a terror group by some
Macron and el-Sissi stress ‘absolute need’ for end to fighting
French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi have joined in stressing the “absolute need” to end hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, the French presidency has said.
Both leaders expressed “strong concerns” during a working meeting in Paris on Monday, the presidency said.
The world leaders are condemned the death toll of the fighting, which has seen at least 200 Palestinians killed, including 58 children and 10 people in Israel, including two children.
Angela Merkel speaks with Netanyahu about surge of violence
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday about the current escalation of violence in the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The chancellor expressed solidarity with Israel and the country’s right to self-defense, but expressed hope that the deadly fighting can come to an end, according to AP.
Ms Merkel’s office said she also stressed that her government would “continue to act decisively against protests in Germany at which hatred and antisemitism is spread”.
EU vows to ramp up efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting
The European Union has said it will ramp up its efforts to end the violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants.
The bloc is expected to seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers on Tuesday.
Read more:
EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting
The European Union says that it will redouble its efforts to end the upsurge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants and will seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers on Tuesday
Join tonight: Bel Trew hosts ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The Independent’s Middle East correspondent Bel Trew will be hosting an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) online event this evening, where she will be answering questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict live.
The AMA starts at 6pm UK-time, but you can start submitting your questions now.
Join the conversation here:
Bel Trew to answer your questions live on the Israel-Gaza conflict
The Independent’s Middle East correspondent Bel Trew will be answering your questions live about the ongoing situation in Israel and Palestine
Antony Blinken says he has seen no evidence Hamas linked to destroyed buildings housing media
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has not seen any evidence from Israel of Hamas having operated in a building housing media offices that was destroyed in airstrikes.
Speaking during a visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday, Mr Blinken said he was not aware of any evidence suggesting any Hamas ties to the building, according to The Associated Press.
The building had housed AP, Al-Jazeera and other media outlets.
UK ‘urgently’ seeking answers from Israel on attacks that destroyed media offices
The British government has said it is seeking answers from Israel about attacks that saw media offices in Gaza destroyed.
In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by UN reports that more than 23 schools and 500 homes as well as medical facilities and media offices have been destroyed or seriously damaged in Gaza.
On the destruction of buildings housing media companies including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, he said: “We are in contact with our US and European counterparts and urgently seeking more information from the Israeli government on this.”
“Israel has a legitimate right to defend its citizens from attack but in doing so it must make every effort to avoid civilian casualties and military action must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law,” he asserted.
The spokesperson said the UK is “also concerned by reports that Hamas is again using civilian infrastructure and populations as cover for its operations”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies