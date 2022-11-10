Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was widely mocked on Thursday morning after tweeting that the United States’ enemies are “quacking in their boots”.

Ms Greene, who was re-elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday night, crafted the tweet to criticise the pace at which US states are counting ballots as far right Republicans continue attempt to sow doubt over the fairness of the electoral process. A number of key races remain uncalled as standard ballot counting processess continue.

“I’m sure our enemies are quacking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” Ms Greene tweeted at 6.19am.

Five minutes later, Ms Greene took another shot at the tweet — this time without any duck-related references.

“I’m sure our enemies are quaking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted. The original, quacking tweet remained up as of Thursday afternoon.

This is not the first instance in which Ms Greene has gotten her words confused. Last year, she falsely accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of running a “gazpacho police” force, mistaking the cold soup dish for the Nazi secret police known as the Gestapo.

In a speech on the House floor on a gun control bill last year, Ms Greene referred to “due-process rights that are being so fragrantly and horrifically violated.”

Twitter users were quick to remind Ms Greene of those gaffes after her “quacking” tweet on Thursday.

Though Ms Greene coasted to re-election in her Georgia seat on Tuesday night, many of the candidates who she stumped for in the buildup to the midterm elections have struggled. A number of far right, election-denying, Donald Trump-endorsed candidates lost key races, while the Democrats appear poised to hang onto control of the US Senate and the House remains uncalled.

Depending on how results break in the coming days, the Republicans could be facing one of the worst midterm election results for the party that does not control the White House in more than 80 years.

In the aftermath of the election, Ms Greene suggested to Steve Bannon that Republicans struggled in swing states like Michigan because conservatives “fled” them to move to Florida and Georgia and continued to baselessly claim that there were irregularities in the vote.

While Republicans dominated in Florida, the picture in Ms Greene’s home state was more complicated. Gov Brian Kemp, a Republican who did not embrace election denialism, won re-election, while Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock bested Herschel Walker but did not clear the 50 per cent threshold to avoid a run-off.