With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.

The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.

In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent of the vote.

The House is still up for grabs, with Democrats holding many districts they were expected to lose and even picking some up unexpectedly. However, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.

President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday. “While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters. “And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obsessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”