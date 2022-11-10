Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668055158

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

Promised GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple, but key races remain uncalled

Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie
Thursday 10 November 2022 04:39
Comments

Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party

With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.

The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.

In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent of the vote.

The House is still up for grabs, with Democrats holding many districts they were expected to lose and even picking some up unexpectedly. However, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.

President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday. “While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters. “And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obsessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”

Recommended

1668055158

President Biden thanks young voters

US president Joe Biden thanked young voters who voted in “historic numbers” during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“They voted to continue addressing the climate crisis, gun violence, their personal rights and freedoms, and student debt relief,” he said in a tweet.

Younger voters were part of the Democratic wave that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” during the polls.

According to exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms.

At least 63 per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democrat candidates, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans, the poll said.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 November 2022 04:39
1668054637

How young voters saved the Democrats

Exit polls show youth vote remains one of the Democrats’ key constituencies, John Bowden writes.

‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats

Exit polls show youth vote remains one of Democrats’ key constituencies, John Bowden writes

Oliver O'Connell10 November 2022 04:30
1668052839

Connecticut’s Hayes wins third term in US House

Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted.

Ms Hayes defeated George Logan, a Republican who repeatedly linked her with president Joe Biden and House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The race attracted millions of dollars in outside money, with national Republicans seeing the western Connecticut fifth congressional district as a key opportunity to crack Democrats’ lock on the state’s congressional delegation.

Ms Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, became the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress when she was elected in 2018 by the politically diverse district covering western and central parts of the state.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar10 November 2022 04:00
1668051037

Why some races in Arizona still aren’t called

Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled.

What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:

Why some races in Arizona still aren't called

Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial contests remained undeclared

Oliver O'Connell10 November 2022 03:30
1668047437

What do the midterm results mean and what happens next?

In-person voting in the US midterm elections – conducted at the halfway point of every sitting president’s four-year term in the White House – took place on Tuesday, with the electorate casting ballots for congressional representatives, senators and governors nationwide and the results beginning to roll in as soon as night fell and the polls closed.

Now what?

What do the US midterm results mean and what happens next?

Vote counting still underway in many states but Republican ‘red wave’ promising dominance over House and Senate has clearly failed to materialise

Oliver O'Connell10 November 2022 02:30
1668046540

Voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams reacts to Georgia election outcomes

After her “devastating” loss to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams said that the group’s work “does not end on Election Day” as it works to re-elect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who now faces a December runoff election against Herschel Walker.

Fair Fight executive director Cianti Stewart-Reid said the group is proud of its efforts to “break down barriers to the ballot box and drive record-breaking turnout in the face of Brian Kemp’s voter suppression law.”

Stacey Abrams founded this organization in order to protect and empower voters across the country; for that we will always be grateful,” she said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our mission and doubly committed to working toward a better Georgia, beginning with [Mr Warnock’s relection on 6 December]. We will not stand by while Governor Kemp and the far right continue to put people across the country in jeopardy.”

Georgia Senate race headed to runoff as majority hangs in the balance

Race still highly contested after damaging revelations hit GOP candidate’s campaign

Alex Woodward10 November 2022 02:15
1668045637

What was the secret of John Fetterman’s stunning Senate victory?

The Fetterman campaign tells Richard Hall what Democrats can learn form his victory: ‘You gotta find someone who’s 6ft 8’.

John Fetterman’s campaign shares the secret of his stunning Senate victory

The Fetterman campaign tells Richard Hall what Democrats can learn form his victory: ‘You gotta find someone who’s 6ft 8’

Oliver O'Connell10 November 2022 02:00
1668043837

Voices: The biggest loser in the US midterms? Donald Trump

Sean O’Grady writes:

There are plenty of votes to count yet, but even at this distance there’s no doubt who the biggest loser was in these US midterm elections – Donald J Trump.

The biggest loser in the US midterms? Donald Trump | Sean O’Grady

He is now clearly a drag on the Republicans in any free and fair election

Oliver O'Connell10 November 2022 01:30
1668042037

Voices: Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections

When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committee, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to the Oval Office writes Andrew Buncombe.

Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections

When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office

Oliver O'Connell10 November 2022 01:00
1668041131

Four states voted to end slavery as a form of criminal punishment. Here’s why Louisiana voters didn’t

The 13th Amendment of the US Constitution formally abolished slavery, but since it was enacted in the aftermath of the US Civil War in 1865, a notable exception has remained: Slavery is still allowed “as punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

Many state constitutions include similar language, meaning a devastating “loophole” has effectively kept slavery alive with forced labour in prisons across the US.

This year, voters in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont have voted to remove slavery language in their state constitutions, but voters in Louisiana rejected a similar amendment after facing an unlikely opponent: the state lawmaker who championed the measure in the first place.

Why Louisiana voters rejected a measure banning slavery as punishment for a crime

A renewed abolitionist movement closed 13th Amendment ‘loopholes’ that allow slavery as punishment for a crime. But a confusingly worded amendment to Louisiana’s constitution sparked fears that the measure could do the opposite of what it intended, Alex Woodward reports

Alex Woodward10 November 2022 00:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in