US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms
Promised GOP red wave appears to be more of a ripple, but key races remain uncalled
Fox News host says midterms are ‘searing indictment’ of the Republican party
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.
The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.
In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent of the vote.
The House is still up for grabs, with Democrats holding many districts they were expected to lose and even picking some up unexpectedly. However, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.
President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday. “While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters. “And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obsessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”
President Biden thanks young voters
US president Joe Biden thanked young voters who voted in “historic numbers” during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
“They voted to continue addressing the climate crisis, gun violence, their personal rights and freedoms, and student debt relief,” he said in a tweet.
Younger voters were part of the Democratic wave that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” during the polls.
According to exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms.
At least 63 per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democrat candidates, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans, the poll said.
Connecticut’s Hayes wins third term in US House
Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted.
Ms Hayes defeated George Logan, a Republican who repeatedly linked her with president Joe Biden and House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The race attracted millions of dollars in outside money, with national Republicans seeing the western Connecticut fifth congressional district as a key opportunity to crack Democrats’ lock on the state’s congressional delegation.
Ms Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, became the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress when she was elected in 2018 by the politically diverse district covering western and central parts of the state.
Why some races in Arizona still aren’t called
Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled.
What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:
What do the midterm results mean and what happens next?
In-person voting in the US midterm elections – conducted at the halfway point of every sitting president’s four-year term in the White House – took place on Tuesday, with the electorate casting ballots for congressional representatives, senators and governors nationwide and the results beginning to roll in as soon as night fell and the polls closed.
Now what?
Voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams reacts to Georgia election outcomes
After her “devastating” loss to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams said that the group’s work “does not end on Election Day” as it works to re-elect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who now faces a December runoff election against Herschel Walker.
Fair Fight executive director Cianti Stewart-Reid said the group is proud of its efforts to “break down barriers to the ballot box and drive record-breaking turnout in the face of Brian Kemp’s voter suppression law.”
Stacey Abrams founded this organization in order to protect and empower voters across the country; for that we will always be grateful,” she said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our mission and doubly committed to working toward a better Georgia, beginning with [Mr Warnock’s relection on 6 December]. We will not stand by while Governor Kemp and the far right continue to put people across the country in jeopardy.”
What was the secret of John Fetterman’s stunning Senate victory?
The Fetterman campaign tells Richard Hall what Democrats can learn form his victory: ‘You gotta find someone who’s 6ft 8’.
Voices: The biggest loser in the US midterms? Donald Trump
Sean O’Grady writes:
There are plenty of votes to count yet, but even at this distance there’s no doubt who the biggest loser was in these US midterm elections – Donald J Trump.
Voices: Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committee, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to the Oval Office writes Andrew Buncombe.
Four states voted to end slavery as a form of criminal punishment. Here’s why Louisiana voters didn’t
The 13th Amendment of the US Constitution formally abolished slavery, but since it was enacted in the aftermath of the US Civil War in 1865, a notable exception has remained: Slavery is still allowed “as punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”
Many state constitutions include similar language, meaning a devastating “loophole” has effectively kept slavery alive with forced labour in prisons across the US.
This year, voters in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont have voted to remove slavery language in their state constitutions, but voters in Louisiana rejected a similar amendment after facing an unlikely opponent: the state lawmaker who championed the measure in the first place.
