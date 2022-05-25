Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again the GOP nominee for Congress in the 14th District of Georgia.

The controversial House member won her primary on Tuesday by a wide margin, and she was leading her closest opponent by about 50 per cent by the time the race was called shortly before 9pm

Ms Greene was opposed by outside interests including a PAC funded by Rep Adam Kinzinger, a retiring congressman best known for his participation on the January 6 committee. But she refrained from making enemies back home and coasted to renomination on Tuesday without the opposition of any major party figures in her home state.

That came despite her remaining stripped of her committee memberships and denounced as an extremist and white nationalist by Democrats in the House, who have faulted her and others like Rep Lauren Boebert for, among other things, islamophobic comments about one of her own colleagues, Rep Ilhan Omar.

The Georgia congresswoman has also faced scathing criticism for videos in which she appeared to endorse the concept of violence against Democrats and chased down and harassed a teenaged survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting, who became active in gun control campaign efforts, on the street.

A strong supporter of Donald Trump, the congresswoman also continues to spread falsehoods regarding the 2020 election and Mr Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in Georgia.

She retains lukewarm support from House Republican leadership including Rep Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, who reportedly lent her support from his legal team in her efforts to be unbanned from Twitter.

Ms Greene will head into November in somewhat unfamiliar territory. Her Democratic challenger, which appeared to be Marcus Flowers as of the time Ms Greene’s race was called, will have the advantage of facing the congresswoman in a newly-redrawn district that now includes part of the Democratic-leaning areas of Cobb County.

Mr Flowers still will face an uphill battle for the seat given its overall demographics in November, but has seen his campaign’s fundraising buoyed by Ms Greene’s critics around the nation.