Key primaries in several US states today will see high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.

In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp looks set to cruise to victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign has failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mike Pence has been campaigning for Mr Kemp.

Georgia’s GOP senate primary, meanwhile, is almost certain to see the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of personal problems have left some Republicans worried he may not be able to defeat Democrat Raphael Warnock in November.

And in Alabama, Congressman Mo Brooks looks to be making a comeback in the Republican senate race despite having lost Mr Trump’s endorsement earlier this year. At the time he was sinking in the polls, and also called on his supporters to start “moving on” from the 2020 election, thus provoking Mr Trump’s disdain. However, he has continued to campaign with pictures of himself speaking outside the White House on 6 January 2021.