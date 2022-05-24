Primaries 2022 – live: Herschel Walker and Brian Kemp confident in Georgia as Mo Brooks makes Alabama comeback
Follow for live updates
Mo Brooks uses footage of himself in aftermath of mass shooting in campaign ad
Key primaries in several US states today will see high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.
In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp looks set to cruise to victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign has failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mike Pence has been campaigning for Mr Kemp.
Georgia’s GOP senate primary, meanwhile, is almost certain to see the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of personal problems have left some Republicans worried he may not be able to defeat Democrat Raphael Warnock in November.
And in Alabama, Congressman Mo Brooks looks to be making a comeback in the Republican senate race despite having lost Mr Trump’s endorsement earlier this year. At the time he was sinking in the polls, and also called on his supporters to start “moving on” from the 2020 election, thus provoking Mr Trump’s disdain. However, he has continued to campaign with pictures of himself speaking outside the White House on 6 January 2021.
Who is Brian Kemp?
Georgia’s Brian Kemp may become known, at least after Tuesday, as the man who did the impossible: Defeat a candidate backed by Donald Trump in a Republican primary in the deep south.
That certainly looks to be the case as the incumbent governor charges into Tuesday’s primary with a double-digit polling lead over David Perdue, the Trump acolyte who looks to be set to deliver the former president his first defeat of the 2022 primary season.
Read more from John Bowden.
Meet Brian Kemp: The man who could deal a blow to Donald Trump in Georgia
Brian Kemp charges into Tuesday’s primary with a double-digit polling lead over Trump-backed David Perdue
Who is Herschel Walker?
Georgia’s Republican voters look set to choose as their Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a former NFL player who was already wildly popular before Donald Trump endorsed his campaign.
Mr Walker is polling strongly against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, who was elected in a special election runoff at the start of 2020. However, he has long raised concerns among more establishment-leaning Republicans with his periodically erratic public statements and behaviour, and they also worry his personal baggage may be too much for many general election voters to swallow.
He faces an allegation of domestic violence dating back two decades, when his then-girlfriend told police that he threatened to “blow her head off” during an argument. However, he told Axios last year that he’s “accountable” for his previous violent behaviour.
Read more from John Bowden:
Meet Herschel Walker, the football-player-turned-Trump-acolyte in Georgia
Walker hopes to flip one of Georgia’s two Senate seats back red in November
Trump endorsee Perdue takes last-minute hail-mary with racist remarks
David Perdue, the former senator whom Donald Trump backed to take on Brian Kemp in Georgia, looks set to lose heavily in the state’s primary today, but he’s pulling out all the stops in the race’s final hours – and indulging in some old-fashioned racism directed at Stacey Abrams, who’s running for governor on the Democratic side.
This isn’t the first time Mr Perdue has pointed to a candidate of colour’s non-whiteness to draw a contrast. In 2020, as he fought what turned out to be a losing Senate battle against Democrat Jon Ossoff, Mr Perdue took to deliberately mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name at rallies for comedic effect.
Who is Herschel Walker, Donald Trump’s man in Georgia?
Herschel Walker remains a favorite to win the GOP Senate nomination in Georgia on Tuesday thanks to his campaign’s ability to coalesce support not only from Mr Trump and his wing of the party but also from establishment figures including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
But just who is the three-time Heisman winner, and how did he win Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race to unseat Raphael Warnock?
Read more in The Independent from john Bowden:
Meet Herschel Walker, the football-player-turned-Trump-acolyte in Georgia
Walker hopes to flip one of Georgia’s two Senate seats back red in November
Texas primary will test relevance of abortion ruling
A contested primary on the Texas border will test the relevance of abortion as an issue heading in to November’s general elections.
Atypical of a Democratic primary, the battle between Jessica Cisneros and Henry Cuellar, an incumbent congressman, has centered around the issue as Mr Cuellar remains the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House.
The race took on new significance after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked earlier in May indicating that the Court may soon overturn Roe vs Wade.
Read more about the race’s newfound relevance in the Associated Press:
Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters
One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress is in the toughest reelection battle of his career in South Texas
Meet Brian Kemp: The man who could deal a blow to Donald Trump in Georgia
Georgia’s Brian Kemp may become known, at least after Tuesday, as the man who did the impossible: Defeat a candidate backed by Donald Trump in a Republican primary in the deep south.
That certainly looks to be the case as the incumbent governor charges into Tuesday’s primary with a double-digit polling lead over David Perdue, the Trump acolyte who looks to be set to deliver the former president his first defeat of the 2022 primary season.
Read more in The Independent:
Meet Brian Kemp: The man who could deal a blow to Donald Trump in Georgia
Brian Kemp charges into Tuesday’s primary with a double-digit polling lead over Trump-backed David Perdue
Progressive state senator to launch campaign aimed at rebuking DCCC chair
Progressives are opening fire on Sean Patrick Maloney, the establishment-aligned chair of the Democrats’ House campaign wing after Mr Maloney declined to run in a congressional seat considered to be at risk in November for the chance instead to run in a seat currently occupied by another Democrat.
New York state Senator Alessandra Biaggi announced on Monday that she was launching a primary campaign against Mr Maloney for the newly redrawn seat. She already has the backing of one New York congressman incensed at Mr Maloney’s apparent willingness to oust another Democratic congressman to save his own skin, and could pick up more endorsements from members of the congressional delegation in days ahead.
The situation is brewing in a troubling manner for Mr Maloney, who as chair of the Democrats’ campaign arm will likely have to face questions about why he chose to battle a Democrat in a midterm election year instead of a Republican.
Could a Mo Brooks surge deal a second blow to Donald Trump on Tuesday?
Donald Trump is already likely bracing for the defeat of his chosen candiate in the Georgia gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. But in neighbouring Alabama, a surging Mo Brooks could be poised to deal him a double-tap defeat.
The congressman is surging in the race, according to a poll released late last week, and now sits only a few percentage points behind Katie Britt, the frontrunner. Ms Britt or Mr Brooks would need 50 per cent to avoid a June runoff, and if Mr Brooks comes out ahead of Ms Britt tomorrow it could be a serious sign that Donald Trump’s endorsement is not the powerful force it used to be.
Read more about the race in the Associated Press:
GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter
Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is a bitter high-dollar fight between three candidates
Legal battles continue in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary continues to drag on without a winner after Dr Mehmet Oz and David McCormick headed to a recount last week with just a small fraction of the vote separating the two frontrunners.
On Monday, Mr McCormick’s campaign filed a new lawsuit seeking ballots without a handwritten date (but otherwise received on-time) be counted.
Read more in the Washington Examiner:
GOP gubernatorial candidate makes racially-charged attack against Stacey Abrams
In a shocking clip that made the rounds on Twitter on Monday ahead of his likely defeat in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary election, David Perdue is seen accusing Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate in the race, of “demeaning her own race”.
He also told her to “go back where she came from”, despite Ms Abrams having lived in Georgia for decades.
Watch below:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies