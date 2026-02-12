Federal judge blocks Pentagon’s plan to punish Mark Kelly for ‘illegal orders’ video
Hegseth initiated proceedings to demote Kelly, a retired Army captain, in January
The Pentagon’s efforts to punish Sen. Mark Kelly for appearing in a video message and urging U.S. troops not to follow illegal orders was smacked down by a judge on Thursday.
A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. wrote that the Pentagon had no jurisdiction to police the speech of retired service members in a preliminary ruling issued in the case, which hinged around Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s attempt to reduce Kelly’s retirement rank.
The decision is just the latest defeat for the Trump administration in its failure-prone campaign to use the criminal justice system against enemies and critics of the president and his administration, and comes after previous failed efforts to prosecute the likes of former FBI Director James Comey as well as other Democrats involved in the video with Kelly.
This is a breaking news report, more to follow...
