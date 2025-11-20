The video that prompted Trump to call for the arrest of ‘traitor’ Democrats

This is the video from Democrat veterans which prompted Donald Trump to call for their arrests.

The social media post was made by lawmakers Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly along with Reps Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan, who all served their country.

They warned military and intelligence personnel of what they described as “threats to our Constitution” that were coming “from right here at home” and urged them to “refuse illegal orders.”

The post triggered a furious response from the president who posted on his Truth Social platform “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”