Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has predicted that Donald Trump would run for presidency again in 2024.

“I don’t speak for [former] President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” the former Congressman told right-wing media organisation Breitbart News Network.

Mr Meadows criticised the Joe Biden administration and added that Americans were not happy with the current government.

“I go all over the country, and people are saying, listen, even people who have voted for Joe Biden come up to me and say, ‘Listen. I believed their lie. I believed that they were going to make things different. They’re not. Boy, what I would love to do is have President Trump back in the White House right now’,” Mr Meadows said.

While Mr Trump has so far not announced his decision to run for office in the 2024 presidential elections, he has indicated it several times and has even said that he was “beyond seriously” considering it.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Mr Trump had told Sean Hannity on Fox News in April. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon.”

More recently, polls have showed that President Biden tied with Mr Trump in a potential 2024 race for the White House.

Another survey released by Quinnipiac University last week showed that some 78 per cent Republicans think Mr Trump should run for presidency again in 2024. His backing only seems to be growing as the new poll marked a 12 per cent increase since May, when 66 per cent Republicans voted to see Mr Trump as president again. Compared to 30 per cent in May, only 16 per cent of Republicans now feel that Mr Trump should not run again.

Meanwhile, his former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham warned that if Mr Trump returned to the oval office, he will seek “revenge”.

“I want to just warn people that once he takes office if he were to win, he doesn’t have to worry about reelection anymore,” she said on Good Morning America earlier in October. “He will be about revenge. He will probably have some pretty draconian policies that go on.”