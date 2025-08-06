MAGA die-hard Marsha Blackburn is running for Tennessee governor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has announced she is running to be the next governor of her state.

Sen. Blackburn, 73, is bidding to replace GOP incumbent Bill Lee, who is term-limited out of office. Her announcement comes exactly one year before the Republican primary vote ahead of the November 2026 election.

"In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home,” Blackburn said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.”

open image in gallery Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces her run to the state's next governor on Wednesday August 6 2025 ( Marsha Blackburn/X )

A social media video accompanying the announcement places Trump front and center of Blackburn’s campaign and finds the Mississippi native telling her audience: “Trump is back. America is blessed. And Tennessee, better than ever.”

She promises to make the Volunteer State “America’s number one job creating, energy producing powerhouse,” to deliver “world-class” standards of education “by empowering parents, not the deep state,” and to deport illegal immigrants “whether it takes planes, trains or starships.”

She further promises to honor the constitution, “value life” and “get rid of gender pronoun insanity.”

Should she win, Blackburn would become the first woman to serve as Tennessee governor.

She already has one challenger in the shape of Tennessee Rep. John Rose, who launched his bid earlier this year. A slew of state Republicans have already endorsed him.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was also recently linked with a run for the Tennessee governor’s mansion but has since denied having any intention to pursue political opportunities beyond the Pentagon.

Blackburn started her career in media and marketing before entering the Tennessee Senate in 1999, serving four years before winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2003, representing her adopted state’s 7th district.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump appears with then-Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn at a MAGA rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in November 2018 ( EPA )

She held that seat for 16 years before being elected senator in 2019, successfully winning re-election in 2024.

Blackburn is a former Tea Party conservative known for her anti-abortion and anti-LGBT+ sentiment.

She cut a memorable figure at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee when she and several other GOP lawmakers physically pursued then-Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle around the venue, demanding answers about supposed security lapses during the attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, a month earlier.

Another MAGA loyalist, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, announced her run to be that state’s next governor on Monday.