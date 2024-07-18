Watch moment RNC senators confront Secret Service director over Trump shooting

Watch the moment RNC senators confront Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle demanding answers about the agency’s response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and other GOP lawmakers can be seen surrounding Cheatle at the RNC in Milwaukee on Wednesday (17 July).

They can be heard voicing their outrage over the shooting of Trump.

Addressing the camera after confronting Cheatle, Blackburn says: “She can run but she can’t hide.

“American people want to know how an assassination was carried out on former president Donald Trump.