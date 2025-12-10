Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennis star Martina Navratilova fled an authoritarian nightmare in her native Czechoslovakia as an 18-year-old in 19775 by asking for political asylum in the United States.

A half-century later, she is accusing Donald Trump of bringing about the same nightmare in her adopted home and slamming those who are going along with it.

In a new ad released by the anti-Trump group Home of the Brave, Navratilova says she won’t be keeping her mouth shut about the Trump administration’s authoritarian bent.

“I defected from a totalitarian regime, and like hell am I going to be cowed again, and have to be careful about what I say,” she said. “I grew up in a Communist country ... so I know what it looks like and feels like to live in a totalitarian regime where you cannot speak your mind or worse yet put in prison for political opinions.”

The retired tennis star, who remains one of the sport’s most winning athletes and one of just three players in history to have won a “career grand slam” in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, said she remains “proud” to be an American citizen but is nonetheless “embarrassed for what Trump is doing to our country.”

She added that she is “p***ed off as hell” about people “capitulating” to Trump since he returned to the White House and noted that the U.S. was “the freest country in the world” when she defected as a teenager.

But at the same time, she warned that the current iteration of the U.S. government has left the country less free than it was when she first arrived.

“If this was the situation for me now, I would definitely not choose to live here … when you leave a totalitarian regime and you come to a freedom-loving country, of course you have to speak up,” she said.

She exhorted Americans not to hold their tongues in the face of Trump’s anti-democratic moves.

“Speaking out is the patriotic thing to do. When you see something wrong, don’t be afraid,” she said.