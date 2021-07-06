Mary Trump predicts Ivanka is ‘much less likely to stay loyal’ to her father than other Trumpworld insiders

Donald Trump’s niece has said that his daughter Ivanka is much more likely to flip on her father than other Trumpworld insiders because she has more to lose as investigations move closer to the daughter of the former President.

The Manhattan District Attorney charged the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with 15 felonies on Thursday. Alleged crimes included schemes to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records.

Mary Trump told The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast on the podcast The New Abnormal that Ivanka Trump, who served as a Trump Organization executive vice president from 2005 to 2017, could possibly end up being in a position where she will provide evidence to prosecutors that could compromise her father.

“If there are two sets of books for Allen, there are two sets of books for other people. And I think we’re also going to find that in these millions of pages of documents there will be more evidence,” Mary Trump said on the podcast.

“So either they’re not going to be solely relying on Allen Weisselberg to flip because either there’s documentary evidence of Donald’s direct wrongdoing or there will be other people who might be more willing to flip than Allen, and I think among those might well indeed be my cousins,” Ms Trump added.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred. She said Ivanka would be “much less likely to stay loyal” than Mr Weisselberg.

“As counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose, and, two, more to hang on to. Her husband’s family is legitimately very wealthy,” she said, referring to Jared Kushner. Both Ivanka and Mr Kushner served as senior advisers during Mr Trump’s time in the White House.

Mary Trump released a book in 2020, entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mr Trump hasn’t been charged himself and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“If you’re Trump, and all your records are now in the hands of prosecutors, and they’ve come back this quickly with an indictment against your company and your CFO, that’s going to make you pause and realise that if you’ve done anything illegal, there’s a very good chance these prosecutors will find it,” former federal prosecutor Patrick Cotter told Insider earlier this month.