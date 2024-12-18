Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

House lawmakers are expected to publicly release the results of an ethics investigation into now-former congressman Matt Gaetz after a secret vote to share the report in the final days of 2024.

House Ethics Committee members reportedly held a secret vote earlier this month, reversing course on a decision to withhold the findings of a long-running probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

The report is expected to be made public after the final day of voting in the House of Representatives this week as lawmakers prepare to leave Washington, D.C., for the holidays. CNN first reported the plans.

Following news of the report’s imminent release, Gaetz blasted the committee’s investigation and claimed he was “FULLY EXONERATED” after federal prosecutors in a parallel probe declined to charge him.

“I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued,” he said. “Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.”

open image in gallery The House Ethics Committee investigation has reportedly changed course and is now expected to release the results of a long-running investigation into now-former congressman Matt Gaetz ( REUTERS )

The anticipated release of the report marks a stunning reversal of the committee’s November decision against its release, which House Republicans also successfully blocked in a series of party-line votes in the chamber earlier this month.

The committee’s report follows a lengthy probe into allegations against the Republican, including whether he engaged in sexual misconduct, used illicit drugs, “shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gifts,” according to the committee’s announcement last year.

Gaetz withdrew his name for consideration as Donald Trump’s nominee for US attorney generalfollowing reportsthat a woman testified to the committee that she had sexual encounters with Gaetz at a party in 2017 when she was 17 years old.

He also paid more than $10,000 to women through a series of Venmo and PayPal payments with descriptive memos like “being awesome” and “being my friend”, some of which were allegedly used in transactions for sex.

Gaetz was also the subject of a Department of Justice investigation for several years, though prosecutors ultimately never brought charges against him.

He has strenuously denied wrongdoing.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked,” Gaetz said on Wednesday.

“I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18,” he added.

“Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court,” Gaetz said.

The 42-year-old former congressman said his 30s “were an era of working very hard —and playing hard too.”

“It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life,” he said. I live a different life now.”

The Independent has requested comment from the committee.

open image in gallery Gaetz abruptly resigned from Congress after Trump nominated him for attorney general, though he withdrew his name from consideration as ethics committee members debated releasing a report into allegations of sexual misconduct ( AP )

Gaetz’s abrupt resignation from Congress after Trump’s nominated him to lead the Justice Department effectively ended the House investigation, though committee members weighed whether to force the House to release a report.

In its most recent communication about the Gaetz report on December 5, the committee said it is “continuing to discuss the matter” and that there will be “no further statements” in accordance with House rules.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters last month that he “strongly” requested that the panel not make a report public, arguing that the committee no longer has jurisdiction over the now-former congressman.

But there is precedent for releasing such a report after a lawmaker leaves office. In 1987, former congressman Bill Boner was the subject of an ethics report two months after leaving office. The committee released its report into former congressman Buz Lukens the same day he left office in 1990.

Still, Johnson argued that releasing the report would open “Pandora’s box.”

“If it’s been broken once or twice, it should not have been,” he said.

Attorneys for witnesses who spoke to the panel have also urged lawmakers to release its findings.

Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg reached a deal with prosecutors in May 2021 to plead guilty to six federal crimes, including underage sex trafficking, after he was initially charged with 33 counts. He is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Greenberg also admitted introducing a minor to “other adult men” who “engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to court documents.

Following his resignation, Gaetz announced he would be joining right-wing media outlet One America News Network, where he will anchor a “one-hour political talk show every weeknight” on the network’s prime-time lineup starting in January.