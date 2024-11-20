Top Democrat on Ethics panel accuses Republican chair of ‘betraying the process’ on Matt Gaetz report
The top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee has accused the panel’s Republican chairman Rep Michael Guest of having “betrayed the process” after a meeting of the panel resulted in no decision on whether to release the report into former Florida Congressman and attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz.
Rep Susan Wild, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said on Wednesday afternoon: “We had agreed that we were not going to discuss what had transpired at the meeting … The chairman has since betrayed the process by disclosing our deliberations within moments after walking out of the committee.”
The House Ethics Committee was unable to reach an agreement on releasing its report into Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use during its Wednesday meeting.
Both Democratic and Republican Senators have asked to see the report as part of their vetting of Gaetz to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
But House Republicans haven’t been eager to share the conclusions of the report into the yearslong investigation.
After the meeting on Wednesday, which lasted hours, Guest, a Mississippi Republican, said, “There was no agreement by the committee to release the report.”
Wild said Guest “implied that there was an agreement of the committee not to disclose the report ... To the extent that that suggests that the committee was in agreement, or that we had a consensus on that — that is inaccurate.”
