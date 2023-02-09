Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida ranted about Robert Mueller, George Soros, Pfizer and a series of other conservative boogeymen during the first subcommittee hearing on “weaponisation” of the federal government.

Mr Gaetz’s questioning came during the inaugural hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which Republicans largely launched in response to probes into former president Donald Trump.

The Florida asked Elliot Williams, a principal at the Raben Group who worked for the Justice Department during the Obama administration, if Americans would not feel the government was against them if there wasn’t a revolving door of lobbyists and government.

“I don't quite often, the premise of your question, sir,” Mr Williams.

“It’s pretty easy, there’s a revolving door between senior officials at the DOJ and the lobbying profession,” Mr Gaetz responded.

“There are rules governing what employment and this is based on my understanding, I’ve been in government for 15 years, what post-government employment can and can’t be, what one’s actions can be once they’re employed elsewhere” Mr Williams said in response.

Mr Gaetz in turn responded by saying that lobbying is “influence peddling.” The right-wing congressman cited Mr Williams’s employment at the Raben Group, a lobbying firm, and cited how conservative group Project Veritas allegedly recorded someone there saying that they could manipulate Covid-19 themselves.

“Pfizer is a revolving door for all government officials,” Mr Gaetz said. “It's pretty good for industry, to be honest, it's bad for everyone else in America.”