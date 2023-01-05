Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for House speaker in seventh round

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz cast his vote for former president Donald Trump in the seventh attempt for the House of Representatives to nominate a speaker in an attempt to thwart Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Gaetz is leading the Republican opposition to Mr McCarthy, who currently leads the House Republican conference. The four-term Republican from Florida is also one of the former president’s most outspoken supporters in Congress.