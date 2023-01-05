Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for House speaker in seventh round
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz cast his vote for former president Donald Trump in the seventh attempt for the House of Representatives to nominate a speaker in an attempt to thwart Kevin McCarthy.
Mr Gaetz is leading the Republican opposition to Mr McCarthy, who currently leads the House Republican conference. The four-term Republican from Florida is also one of the former president’s most outspoken supporters in Congress.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies