Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for House speaker in seventh round

Eric Garcia
Thursday 05 January 2023 18:07
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz cast his vote for former president Donald Trump in the seventh attempt for the House of Representatives to nominate a speaker in an attempt to thwart Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Gaetz is leading the Republican opposition to Mr McCarthy, who currently leads the House Republican conference. The four-term Republican from Florida is also one of the former president’s most outspoken supporters in Congress.

