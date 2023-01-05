House speaker vote – live: McCarthy vows to fight on despite humiliation as House adjourns amid chaotic scenes
Kevin McCarthy continues failing to get enough votes to become the next House speaker
Kevin McCarthy loses sixth vote in House speaker bid, as chamber adjourns
The House of Representatives adjourned on Wednesday evening without having decided on a new speaker, as legislators appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.
The decision means Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker. Mr McCarthy must get a majority of votes from members to be elected speaker after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.
“I don’t think voting tonight is produtive,” Mr McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, following six unsuccessful votes for Speaker over the last two days. “Let people work a little more.”
As frustrated lawmakers huddled and gathered in smaller meetings Rep Matt Gaetz told reporters that this would not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.
Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip regarding speaker chaos
CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.
After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.
Tapper recalled how that turned out.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress... except he hadn’t been
George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.
The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.
But that didn’t happen.
ICYMI: Biden calls House GOP dysfunction ‘embarrassing’ as voting for Speaker set to continue
President Joe Biden on Wednesday decried House Republicans’ failure to elect a Speaker and begin regular business, telling reporters at the White House that the dysfunction reflects poorly on the United States.
Speaking just outside the White House residence before he departed aboard Marine One for an event in Kentucky, Mr Biden said the spectacle in the lower chamber is “embarrassing” because it is taking so long for the House to begin doing business.
“It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing with one another,” he said.
He added that the House’s failure to chose a speaker on the first day of the 118th Congress — the first time in a full century that no candidate has garnered support from a clear majority of members on the first roll call vote — was “not a good look” and “not a good thing”for the US.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
McCarthy delays next vote until Thursday after six humiliating defeats in Speaker bid
House lawmakers voted to adjourn for a second day Wednesday evening without selecting a speaker in a historic defeat for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and a sign of the total lack of unity that has taken over his caucus.
The chamber had adjourned for several hours after three votes transpired throughout the afternoon and each failed to result in the election of a speaker. Conservative opponents of Mr McCarthy showed no signs of relenting in their effort to block his election to the role, while at the same time there was little evidence of any consensus candidate emerging to unify both sides.
The former minority leader’s allies continued an unrelenting barrage of attacks aimed at their conservative colleagues, but appeared no closer to winning any of them over. The House voted by an extremely narrow margin to adjourn until noon on Thursday, though it remains totally unclear if Mr McCarthy will make any progress towards the 218-vote threshold needed to secure the speakership.
Should he assume the title of Speaker of the House, his tenure will still be permanently marred by an astounding six defeats on the House floor — no leading candidate for a party that controls the House has lost on the first speaker’s election ballot in more than 100 years.
John Bowden has the full story.
WATCH: House votes on motion to adjourn that could impact Speaker race
The House of Representatives is currently considering whether to adjourn for the night, amid a contentious race for Speaker that has stretched over two days and six votes.
Watch the action live via Independent TV.
Kevin McCarthy says potential seventh Speaker vote not ‘productive’ as House considers adjourning
Kevin McCarthy says he doesn’t yet have a deal with the group of hard-right Republicans blocking him from becoming House Speaker now that the GOP controls Congress, and called on the House to cease business for the evening to let talks play out.
“I don’t think voting tonight is produtive,” Mr McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, following six unsuccessful votes for Speaker over the last two days. “Let people work a little more.”
The top House Republican said he has no deal yet with his opponents, but that the sides are making “a lot progress.”
The House is currently voting on whether to close up shop for the night, which you can watch live on C-SPAN.
What the right-wing press thought about the first day of GOP speaker chaos
After a day of three failed votes to choose a Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, here’s how major rightwing outlets reacted :
Earlier: Gaetz brands McCarthy ‘a squatter’ in speaker’s office
Rep Matt Gaetz has twisted the knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed attempts to be elected House speaker, branding the GOP leader a “squatter” in the speaker’s office.
On Tuesday, Mr Gaetz sent a letter to Architect of the US Capitol Brett Blanton telling him that Mr McCarthy had moved into the speaker’s office at the Capitol and asking how long before he will be “considered a squatter” there.
Rachel Sharp reports.
ICYMI: AOC reveals why she was chatting with GOP opponent who posted about killing her
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed why she was spotted chatting with the Republican congressman who once posted a cartoon of him killing her, on the House floor during the vote for speaker of the House of Representatives.
In between votes for speaker, Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke with Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Here’s what she told The Independent.
Who are the hard right who rebelled against McCarthy?
The Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy‘s bid to become the next House speaker generally have made their mark as part of the GOP‘s ultra-conservative wing, eager to pick a fight with leaders from both parties and rarely finding major bipartisan bills to be a good thing.
Most are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a hard-right group that also had strained relationships with former House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan.
