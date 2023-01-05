✕ Close Kevin McCarthy loses sixth vote in House speaker bid, as chamber adjourns

The House of Representatives adjourned on Wednesday evening without having decided on a new speaker, as legislators appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.

The decision means Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker. Mr McCarthy must get a majority of votes from members to be elected speaker after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.

“I don’t think voting tonight is produtive,” Mr McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, following six unsuccessful votes for Speaker over the last two days. “Let people work a little more.”

As frustrated lawmakers huddled and gathered in smaller meetings Rep Matt Gaetz told reporters that this would not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.

