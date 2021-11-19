McCarthy delays passage of Biden’s infrastructure agenda with marathon speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled out all the stops to delay passage of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act on Thursday evening after moderates in the Democratic Party fell into line and the bill appeared ready to pass.

The GOP leader began speaking against the bill around 8:40 p.m., and by nearly 10:00 p.m. was still speaking as he hammered the Biden administration and congressional Democrats for rising consumer prices and the bill’s supposed effects.

“If the Democrats won’t listen to our fellow citizens, they’ll have to listen here,” declared Mr McCarthy during the address.

The $1.7 tn package focusing on issues including the expansion of pre-k and Medicare, he argued, was “[t]oo extreme, too costly, and too liberal for the United States”.

More follows...