Kevin McCarthy endorses former ally Liz Cheney’s GOP primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took his feud with Rep Liz Cheney to a new level when he endorsed her primary challenger for the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.

Mr McCarthy told The Federalist that he supported Harriet Hageman, who is running against Ms Cheney amid her repeated criticisms of the House Republican caucus after the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems,” he told the conservative news outlet. “I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come.”

Mr McCarthy met with Ms Hageman in January for 45 minutes and she said that she wanted to serve on the House Natural Resources Committee.

Ms Cheney was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riot last year.

Initially, Mr McCarthy supported her after Republicans attempted to oust her but after her repeated criticisms of the Republican Party, he blessed her removal as House Republican Conference chairwoman. Rep Elise Stefanik, a former moderate from New York, replaced Ms Cheney as chairwoman.

Mr McCarthy is just the latest Republican to get behind Ms Hageman. Former president Donald Trump already threw his support behind her.

Since her exile from House GOP leadership, Ms Cheney has only ramped up her criticism of her party. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named her to serve on the House’s select committee investigating the riot and she now serves as its vice chairwoman. Similarly, Ms Cheney did not give to any incumbent House Republicans during the final fundraising quarter of 2021.