As Kevin McCarthy faces humiliation over a recording of him suggesting that Donald Trump resign over the 6 January riot, hardcore Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has attacked the House Republican leader for his previous support for Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Tweeting the morning after the audio emerged, Mr Gaetz wrote that Mr McCarthy had stood by the staunchly Trump-critical congresswoman, who also appears on the recording, even as she prepared to vote for Mr Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol was attacked.

“While I was rallying in Wyoming against Liz Cheney,” wrote the congressman, “Kevin McCarthy was defending Liz Cheney among House Republicans…While Liz Cheney was secretly recording Kevin McCarthy for the New York Times.

“@GOPLeader - you should have trusted my instincts, not your own.”

There is no evidence Ms Cheney made or leaked the recording, and her office has specifically denied the claim.

The recording in question captures a conversation between Mr McCarthy and Ms Cheney from shortly after the riot. In the course of it, Mr McCarthy makes clear he is considering telling Mr Trump to resign in the face of a likely impeachment.

After the conversation was reported in the New York Times, Mr McCarthy put out a statement specifically denying it ever occurred.

“The New York Times’ reporting on me is totally false and wrong,” he said. “It comes as no surprise that the corporate media is obsessed with doing everything it can to further a liberal agenda. This promotional book tour is no different. If the reporters were interested in truth, why would they ask for comment after the book was printed?”

However, the recording to be played on MSNBC just hours later. Despite being proven false, Mr McCarthy’s statement remains live on his official Twitter feed.

Mr Gaetz, who has previously suggested that House Republicans could elect Donald Trump speaker after the 2022 midterms, is currently in Georgia supporting Marjorie Taylor Greene as she faces a lawsuit that could see her banned from the ballot over her alleged support for the rioters, which plaintiffs say put her in breach of the 14th amendment.