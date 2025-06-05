‘She’s sold out’: Meghan McCain accused of going ‘full grift’ after promoting COVID vaccine ‘detox’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan McCain, who once chastised rap superstar Nikki Minaj for spreading “vaccine hesitancy” during the covid-19 pandemic, is now partnering with a fringe “wellness” company to promote a “detox” supplement for those who “regret taking the shot.”

The former host of The View hawking $90 bottles of the “Ultimate Spike Detox” prompted critics to call out the daughter of John McCain for going “full grift” and accuse her of selling out “to the crazies” after championing herself as a “voice of reason on the right” for years.

McCain, who now hosts a twice-weekly podcast, took to X Wednesday to announce that she was “thrilled to partner” with The Wellness Company, a business run by Canadian entrepreneur Foster Coulson that is “rooted in conspiracy theories” and employs “several doctors who have been accused of spreading medical misinformation.”

Coulson, who has paid accused rapist and mysogynistic influencer Andrew Tate to sell his products, says he is creating a “parallel economy” for “consumers who believe their freedom is under threat by censorious elites and corrupt scientists.” Other ventures he has backed include a dating site for unvaccinated singles and an “anti-woke” coffee brand.

One of the doctors Coulson has employed is Dr. Peter McCullough, who is listed as The Wellness Company’s “chief scientific officer” and developed the “Ultimate Spike Detox” supplement line. McCullough, who was an early proponent of the debunked hydroxychloroquine covid-19 treatment, co-authored a retracted paper that claimed 74 percent of autopsies of people who “suddenly died” showed they were vaccinated, suggesting that was the cause.

open image in gallery Meghan McCain is under fire after partnering up with an anti-vax company to promote a ‘detox’ product for those who ‘regret taking the shot.’ ( Getty Images )

According to the company’s site, the “extra-strength formula” designed by the “world’s leading pandemic expert” includes “a key enzyme that may help break down spike protein and disrupt its function.” It also claims it will provide the user’s “body with unparalleled support for cellular defense and detoxification.”

Despite McCullough having his board certifications for cardiovascular disease and internal medicine revoked by the American Board of Internal Medicine earlier this year for promoting misinformation about covid-19 vaccinations, McCain urged her followers to buy the supplements – and even gave her name as a promotional discount code.

“Concerning data continues to emerge regarding mRNA vaccines and their unforeseen health impacts,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “They did not deliver what was promised by government + health officials. I have friends who suffered – heart and menstruation issues & more. It’s time to pull them off the market NOW.”

McCain added: “Thrilled to partner with The Wellness Company! If you regret taking the shot, there’s hope. Dr. Peter McCullough’s all-natural Ultimate Spike Detox is helping people worldwide. Use code MCCAIN for 10% off + FREE shipping on all orders.”

It was just a few short years ago, however, that McCain was criticizing others as being “deeply irresponsible” for pushing skepticism over the vaccines. Additionally, when the Biden administration was first rolling out vaccinations to the public, she expressed “vaccine envy” because she wasn’t sure when she was personally going to get the shot.

Along those lines, she complained during a July 2021 broadcast of The View that the Biden White House turned down her offer to help the president reach out to “vaccine-hesitant” Republicans and convince them to get the jab.

McCain promoting a disgraced doctor’s supplements while partnering with a company that is pandering to anti-vax conspiracists prompted several media figures and observers to call her out as a right-wing grifter.

open image in gallery Critics are blasting Meghan McCain for engaging in a “full grift” and selling out after she hawked a supplement that promises to flush out the toxic elements from the covid-19 vaccines. ( Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain / YouTube )

“Meghan Goes Full Grift: Is Meghan McCain that desperate for some extra cash?” Status News founder Oliver Darcy pointed out in his newsletter, adding: “For someone who spent years portraying herself as the voice of reason on the right, this is quite the grift.”

Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak shared a screenshot of McCain’s tweet and noted that “the entire conservative movement must be funded by health grifts at this point,” while author Stephen Elliott claimed that “they all sell snake oil eventually” because the “incentives are too great not to.”

Cybersecurity expert Rob Graham, meanwhile, said that while McCain “would speak out against the crazies” and defend actual science five years ago, she has since “been captured by her audience” now that she is a conservative podcaster.

“Her audience is drifting further to the fringe, so is she,” he stated. “So she's now become the thing she [fought] against 5 years ago. From being the champion on the Right-wing against the crazies, she's sold out to the crazies.”

Ironically, it was just a few months ago that McCain herself appeared to take issue with those she saw as hustling and camming their audience. “Grifters can only keep up a grift for so long,” she tweeted in December.

Representatives for McCain did not respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time McCain has been accused of hypocrisy. Earlier this year, she announced that she was “excited” to be joining a media startup run by political journalist Mark Halperin, whom McCain had publicly trashed years prior over allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed multiple women.

“With age comes wisdom and different perspectives on people. I am now a 40 year old mother of two. I have grown and evolved like everyone else, particularly in the past five years — Mark has also grown and evolved,” she said when asked at the time by The Independent what had changed regarding her views on Halperin. “Like Mark, at this point in my life I believe in giving people the presumption of grace and forgiveness as I would like it in return.”

Just three months after joining Halperin’s 2way network, low viewership continued to plague the show, prompting her to merge her existing Citizen McCain podcast with the YouTube program in hopes of sparking interest.