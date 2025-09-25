Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media users have slammed Meghan McCain for branding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet, as a “nepo baby.”

McCain, the daughter of late 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain, commented in reference to Affleck’s speech at the United Nations.

"Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much," McCain wrote before taking the post down minutes later.

However, some social media users were quick to point out the irony in McCain’s since-deleted post.

In the formerThe View co-host’s bio on X, she describes herself as a “nepo baby”.

open image in gallery In a since-deleted post, Meghan McCain branded Violet Affleck as a “nepo baby” ( X )

“Is that the Meghan McCain who, on a daily basis, reminds people that Senator McCain is her dad,” one user wrote.

“Meghan McCain saying anything about Nepo Babies as if she isn’t the Boss Nepo Baby is wild,” another said.

McCain’s post had been in response to a speech made by Violet Affleck at the UN, where Affleck had advocated for greater awareness of the “long Covid crisis” and for the importance of clean air.

“We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it,” she said.

However, McCain said that Affleck had “no business” speaking at the UN and described her speech as “patently absurd”.

McCain, author of the children’s book My Dad, John McCain, is best known for appearing on The View, where she regularly clashed with her more liberal co-hosts.

open image in gallery Violet Affleck spoke at the UN about the importance of long Covid awareness and clean air initiatives ( UN Web TV )

She later went viral in 2024 when she admitted to voting for her own late father in the presidential election.

"I wrote in my dad," she said on the Katie Couric podcast.

"Is that cliché?” McCain added.

The former host went on to say that she could “never” vote for Trump, since she felt that she could “never explain” casting her ballot for him to her children.

open image in gallery Meghan McCain’s father was a prominent Republican senator and presidential candidate ( Getty Images for TIME )

She also said that she did not vote for Kamala Harris because Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, “scared” her as a “pro-life, pretty hardcore conservative” voter.

Minnesota has some of the most progressive abortion laws in the United States, with Governor Walz signing a law that bans the arrest of doctors providing abortions in the state.

Minnesota became the first state to pass a law protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The law stated that local governments cannot control a person’s choice to obtain an abortion.

The Independent has approached The McCain Institute and Meghan McCain for comment.