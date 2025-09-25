Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, rails against ‘nepo baby’ Violet Affleck after UN speech
McCain worked on her father’s campaign to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2008
Social media users have slammed Meghan McCain for branding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet, as a “nepo baby.”
McCain, the daughter of late 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain, commented in reference to Affleck’s speech at the United Nations.
"Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much," McCain wrote before taking the post down minutes later.
However, some social media users were quick to point out the irony in McCain’s since-deleted post.
In the formerThe View co-host’s bio on X, she describes herself as a “nepo baby”.
“Is that the Meghan McCain who, on a daily basis, reminds people that Senator McCain is her dad,” one user wrote.
“Meghan McCain saying anything about Nepo Babies as if she isn’t the Boss Nepo Baby is wild,” another said.
McCain’s post had been in response to a speech made by Violet Affleck at the UN, where Affleck had advocated for greater awareness of the “long Covid crisis” and for the importance of clean air.
“We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it,” she said.
However, McCain said that Affleck had “no business” speaking at the UN and described her speech as “patently absurd”.
McCain, author of the children’s book My Dad, John McCain, is best known for appearing on The View, where she regularly clashed with her more liberal co-hosts.
She later went viral in 2024 when she admitted to voting for her own late father in the presidential election.
"I wrote in my dad," she said on the Katie Couric podcast.
"Is that cliché?” McCain added.
The former host went on to say that she could “never” vote for Trump, since she felt that she could “never explain” casting her ballot for him to her children.
She also said that she did not vote for Kamala Harris because Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, “scared” her as a “pro-life, pretty hardcore conservative” voter.
Minnesota has some of the most progressive abortion laws in the United States, with Governor Walz signing a law that bans the arrest of doctors providing abortions in the state.
Minnesota became the first state to pass a law protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.
The law stated that local governments cannot control a person’s choice to obtain an abortion.
The Independent has approached The McCain Institute and Meghan McCain for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments