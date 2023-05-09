Melania breaks silence on Trump 2024 campaign as husband’s rape trial verdict looms

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital that she is fully behind former president Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid as he faces charges related to hush money payments and a civil lawsuit over alleged rape.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said.

Ms Trump told host Pete Hegseth that if she had the “the privilege” to serve again as first lady, she would focus on child development and making sure kids have the “support and resources they need to reach their full potential”.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she said.

Ms Trump’s words come as her husband is embroiled in several legal battles. The former president last month pleaded not guilty to multiple charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair while his wife was pregnant with the couple’s son, Barron Trump (who is now aged 17).

After the arraignment, Mr Trump delivered a defiant speech criticising District Attorney Alvin Bragg, but Ms Trump was not present during the address.

In addition, on Monday, lawyers for writer E Jean Carroll made their closing arguments in a defamation trial. Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s, which Mr Trump has vociferously denied. In turn, Ms Carroll sued him for defamation.

But Ms Trump seemed undeterred by these allegations in her interview with Fox, focusing instead on her plans if she were to resume to role of first lady.

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she said. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”