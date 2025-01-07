Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump is glad to have found a “babysitter” for her husband in Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a new report.

Musk has become one of President-elect Donald Trump’s closest confidantes and has spent nearly “every single day” (including New Year’s Eve) at Mar-a-Lago, which has become Trump’s transition headquarters.

Melania Trump, who is not likely to return to Washington, D.C., full-time, doesn’t mind Musk’s closeness to her husband. She’s typically maintained a hands-off approach to her husband’s political endeavors. She will reportedly spend a large part of her time in New York to stay closer to her son after her husband returns to the White House.

While Musk has visited Mar-a-Lago, he has sat in on phone calls with world leaders and is “weighing in” on White House staffing decisions, according to People. When not working, Musk and the president-elect have been seen golfing and dining on the resort’s grounds.

Melania Trump reportedly sees the men’s relationship as a “net positive,” the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Melania Trump is reportedly glad to have found a ‘babysitter’ for her husband in Elon Musk ( AP )

“Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around,” a source told the magazine.

“Melania has her own life and isn’t bothered by political dealings her husband has with others,” the source said. “But so far, she has no issues with Musk.”

Another source also told the outlet that Melania typically stays out of her husband’s way when it comes to politics.

“Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing, and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around,” the other source said.

open image in gallery Musk jumps on the stage with Trump. Melania Trump reportedly sees the men’s relationship as a “net positive,” according to the report ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him. Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that.”

The former first lady reportedly thinks that the dynamic between Musk and her husband has been smooth up to now.

“Melania is glad to have her husband busy with his work,” the second source continued. “And so far, Musk is part of that mindset.”

Trump will be sworn into office on January 20. Musk has also been appointed as co-lead for an advisory group that has been tasked with finding ways to dramatically slash the federal budget.