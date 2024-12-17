Trump insiders reveal candid details about Melania and Barron’s relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump is devoted to ensuring her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, is happy and healthy which will likely make her role in the White House less visible than other first ladies, insiders say.

Melania, 54, strives for “open communication” with her son, who recently began attending college at New York University, to help him adjust to the spotlight, two sources familiar with the Trump family told People.

“Melania worries about the hate in the country and how it falls on her son, who is innocent of any of this,” a social source told the magazine.

The source said Melania does anything she can to be a support system for Barron. Another source, from Palm Beach, Florida, said Melania encourages her son to make friends while being careful about “haters”.

open image in gallery Melania appears alongside her son, Barron, on Election Night ( Getty Images )

“They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight," the first source said. "She tries to normalize his life. If that is even possible.”

As Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron has been subject to the attention and criticisms that come with political news for much of his life. Melania has dedicated her time to protecting her son from too much publicity.

When Barron was chosen to serve as a delegate from Florida earlier this year, Melania quickly swooped in to decline the offer on his behalf.

As Barron attends college in New York and lives at his family’s Trump Tower residence, Melania is reportedly spending her time there as well to support him.

“Any child in the world spotlight like this would be lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time to help keep his life running smoothly,” the source from Palm Beach told People.

It’s unclear what Melania’s role as a first lady will look like. Multiple people have told various news outlets, including the New York Times, that she will likely take on a more nontraditional role – living between her homes in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida more often than the White House.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, Melania and Barron attend the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz March 11, 2008 in New York City ( Getty Images )

It is clear, however, that Melania prioritizes her role as a mother.

In interviews, she gushes over her son and praises his intelligence. Her love for Barron is one of the only takeaways from her little-revealing memoir Melania.

"As much as Melania loves Mar-a-Lago and her life in Palm Beach, she will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else,” another unnamed source told People.