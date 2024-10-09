Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Melania Trump has claimed that “cancel culture” led to her son Barron being refused a bank account after the Trump clan left the White House.

In her memoir Melania, which came on Tuesday, the former first lady complains that she and Barron felt the “venom of cancel culture” in the weeks after the January 6 Capitol riot took place.

“I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one,” she continues.

“This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations.”

She added: “It is troubling to see financial services withheld based on political affiliation.”

In another incident, she said: “I had an experience in the media sector that highlights the venom of cancel culture.”

While she doesn’t mention the January 6 riot explicitly, Melania writes about the period of time “after leaving the White House.”

She added that she lost out on a media initiative because the private equity firm backing it “chose not to honor our agreement due to personal animosity towards my husband.”

In the chapter, Melania also writes how her troubled Fostering the Future scholarship program was impacted.

Melania started the initiative after leaving the White House saying she “pursued partnerships to channel donations for scholarships benefiting foster care children.”

But, she claims the “leading tech-education company” pulled out of the partnership when her involvement was publicized and its board decided it didn’t want “any public affiliation” with her.

“Despite my efforts to focus solely on children’s education and my willingness to avoid any public association with the program, the school remained firm and terminated the agreement,” she writes.

In 2022, The New York Times reported Melania’s Fostering the Future program was not registered with the Florida Consumer Services Division and therefore fell under investigation.

The former first lady responded by accusing the media of trying to “cancel” her and her charitable endeavors.

Barron’s setback with the bank doesn’t appear to have impacted him, as Melania has described how he is thriving at college in New York City.

“He is doing great,” Melania said during an appearance on Fox News’s The Five on Tuesday. “He loves his classes and professors. He is doing well. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again.”

Barron, 18, started classes at NYU’s Stern School of Business in September.

In her memoir, Melania revealed that her son was bullied over the rumors he was autistic in 2010.

“Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused,” Melania writes.