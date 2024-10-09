Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:16
Melania Trump opens up on relationship with husband Donald: ‘You never know what will happen’
Melania Trump has opened up about her relationship with husband Donald as she discussed her unique journey to the White House.
The former First Lady arrived in America in 1996 from Slovenia.
In a Fox News interview on Tuesday (8 October), presenter Greg Gutfeld asked her: “Do you ever stop and think about your life and how you got here?”
She replied: “Yes, it’s an incredible journey, an incredible story. You know, you never know what can happen in life. We don’t know the future, what will happen next year.”
“Would you have married Donald Trump if you had a crystal ball that said he would be president?”, Gutfeld asked.
“That’s an interesting question,” she replied.
