Donald Trump has spilled details about his youngest son Barron’s dating life just one month after the 18-year-old political scion began his college life at New York University.

The former president appeared on the PBD Podcast with MAGA-aligned interviewer Patrick Bet-David on Thursday where the pair gushed over Barron’s brains and good looks.

When asked if the teen is “good with the ladies,” his father revealed that – to his knowledge – he’s never had a partner.

“I’m not sure he’s there yet,” the GOP presidential candidate told the podcaster on Thursday. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.”

“He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people,” Trump later explained of his son.

The former president hinted that Barron may currently be more interested in books than dating, touting his intellect and good grades in class.

“He’s very smart. He’s a good student, and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy,” Trump said.

Bet-David then turned to Melania’s ironic nickname for their towering 6ft 8in son.

Patrick Bet-David and Donald Trump sat down for Thursday’s episode of the PBD Podcast ( PDB Podcast/ YouTube )

The former first lady revealed the moniker during an interview with Parenting.com in 2012, claiming at the time “his personality” is like his father’s.

“Melania, I think, called him ‘Little Donald’. I think, if I’m not mistaken, she gave that nickname to him,” the podcaster asked Trump.

“He’s not so little because he’s a pretty tall guy,” Trump joked back.

Barron was accepted into NYU’s prestigious Stern Business School this fall.

Barron Trump (center) towers over 6ft 3in dad Donald and mom Melania in July ( AP )

On September 4, he is said to have stopped by the office of dean JP Eggers, who in 2020 was one of 20 faculty members to sign an open letter to “sound the alarm” about the perils of another Trump term.

According to Melania, Barron is relishing his first month as a freshman.

During her appearance on Fox News’ The Five last week, the former first lady said her youngest son “loves his classes and his professors.”

She added: “He’s doing well, he’s thriving and he’s enjoying being in New York City again.”

Compared with his much-older half siblings, Barron has been largely shielded from the public eye growing up.

Barron Trump at his graduation at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Now an adult, his father is said to be turning more to his son to help him garner support from young voters, through “hot” influencers and content creators.

“He tells me about all the ‘hot’ guys; people I’ve never heard of,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “‘Dad, that guy is hot.’”

The teen was reportedly involved in setting up a so-called power banquet at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in April which was attended by Bet-David and Andrew Tate’s so-called “heir apparent” Justin Waller.

Barron was also said to be behind Trump’s 90-minute interview with Kick influencer Adin Ross in August where his dad was gifted a golden Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck.