Barron Trump learned about the assassination attempt on his father while playing tennis with his friends, former president Donald Trump said in a new interview.

Trump recalled his son’s reaction over the weekend while appearing on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News. The interview was due to air on Monday evening but previews were released hours prior.

“Barron was playing tennis with his friends, and somebody walked over and — ran over — and said, ‘Your father’s been shot. He’s been shot,’” Trump told the TV show. “Barron — and Barron really likes his father a lot. And he came in ‘Mom, Mom, Mom, what happened?’ So, and then they saw me get up, and then they saw the fist pump,” Trump said.

On July 13, a 20-year-old man shot Trump in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Countersnipers shot the man dead. Two people were injured and one man, identified as former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, died.

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service at the time, resigned after the incident amid speculation that there were several security failures at the event.

Over the weekend, the former president returned to Butler, Pennsylvania for a second rally. He was accompanied by running mate JD Vance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump. Comperatore’s widow also attended the event.

Donald Trump embraces his son Barron as his wife Melania Trump looks on at the end of the Republican National Convention on 12 July 2016 ( Getty Images )

Nearly two months after the shooting, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii allegedly tried to assassinate Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Florida on September 15 as the president played a round.

Speaking on her husband’s decision to return to Butler, Melania Trump said: “I think it’s great. I support him. He is a fighter. He will never stop. He’s on the go every day. He’s helping this country.”

Polls show that Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck as early voting begins.