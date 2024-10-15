Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump is offering a special package to those looking for the “Ultra MAGA Experience” during his planned New York City rally - the problem is nobody knows what it entails.

And it costs nearly $1million.

The Republican presidential nominee is planning an October 27 rally at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden along with running mate JD Vance. While Trump has no shot of winning Manhattan, he is still planning the gathering in his hometown.

Now, Trump is offering six different tiers of donation packages along with the rally. The top of the list is the $924,600 “Ultra MAGA Experience.” But, there are no details on what the package includes, such as if it comes with a chance to meet the former president.

The nearly-seven-figure package is on the same day and location of the rally, but no other details were included.

Donald Trump is offering a nearly $1million package to go along with his New York City rally. But, there are few details about what it includes ( REUTERS )

The cheapest package begins at $5,000 and is called the “President Club Experience,” according to Mediate.

"We’re going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe," Trump said at a recent rally.. "We think we’re signing Madison Square Garden to do. We’re going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way.

"We’ll be honoring the people that make New York work.”

The newest donation packages are the latest in a long line of offerings from Trump on his website and expensive campaign costs.

He has numerous pieces of merchandise on sale on his website, or that he has authorized to be sold using his name. He has offered NFTs, trading cards, golden sneakers, bibles and a host of other goods.

Trump has announced plans for the October 27 rally in New York City, despite little chance of winning the vote in the Big Apple ( Getty )

One of his latest merchandise grabs was a $100 coin that included his face , an image of the White and the words “In God We Trust.”

“The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me—and proudly minted here in the USA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social to promote the coin.

“This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first, we always put America first,” he said in a video.

“It’s more than just a collector’s item, it’s a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people, our American patriots that we love so much.”