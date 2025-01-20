Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump has been studying foreign affairs while “preparing intensively” for her White House return, according to a report.

In a significant departure from her first stint in the White House, the incoming first lady has been brushing up on her studies, sources told CNN.

“She has acknowledged privately that the job was a whirlwind of responsibilities that she was largely unaware of the first time around,” the network reports.

The inaugural festivities are underway in Washington, D.C., as her husband Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Arriving at St. John’s Episcopal Church Monday morning, Melania was dressed in a tailored navy blue coat paired with black leather gloves and a wide-brimmed hat.

open image in gallery Melania was dressed in a tailored navy blue coat and a wide-brimmed hat ( REUTERS )

It was a sharp departure from her look at Trump 2017’s inauguration, where Melania wore a baby-blue Ralph Lauren jacket with a matching cashmere dress.

Melania has spoken about how this time she “has everything” she needs to prepare for a second term in the White House and it has been “a very different transition [the] second time around.”

Last week, she took a swipe at the Obamas over what she claims was a “challenging transition” in 2017, a dig that came after Michelle Obama decided to skip out on President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

open image in gallery Melania and Trump arriving at St. John’s Episcopal Church this morning ( REUTERS )

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt sat down with Melania and asked her what the difference was between preparing to move into the White House previously, compared to now.

“The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” Melania said. “The first time was challenging, we didn’t have much of the information.”

“The information was upheld [sic] for us from [the] previous administration.”

The 54-year-old also said that she will split her time between D.C., New York, and Palm Beach.

open image in gallery The Bidens invited the Trumps to join them for a pre-inauguration tea ( Getty Images )

She added that her priority is being “a mom,” a “first lady” and “a wife.”

“I will be in the White House,” she told Fox & Friends. “And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country.”

Melania has raised eyebrows by launching a cryptocurrency a day after Trump released his own $TRUMP meme coin.

Positioning himself as the first ever pro-crypto US president, Trump has pledged to usher in a number of policies that could continue to benefit the market, prompting bitcoin to reach a new all-time-high just hours before his inauguration.