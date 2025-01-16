Biden warns of new American ‘oligarchy’ in farewell speech as Trump takes credit for Israel ceasefire: Live
Outgoing president tells nation new age of ‘robber barons’ in danger of eroding hard-won freedoms in last address from White House before making way for successor
President Joe Biden has warned US citizens in his final address from the White House that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.”
In remarks deliberately tailored to echo Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, Biden cautioned against a “tech industrial complex” that poses “a real danger” to the country.
The 46th president also used his speech to call for a constitutional amendment to end presidential immunity.
“We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office,” he said, implicitly rebuking the US Supreme Court.
“The president’s power is not unlimited,” he said. “It’s not absolute. And it shouldn’t be.”
President-elect Donald Trump has meanwhile insisted that the ceasefire deal agreed in the Middle East on Wednesday “could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November”, insisting it was a response to the promise represented his new administration, rather than the result of hard work by negotiators on all sides.
When is Trump’s inaugration?
Here’s everything you need to know about the 47th president’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony from Katie Hawkinson.
What day will Trump take office?
Trump and Vance will take the oath of office on January 20
Trump rebukes old allies after taking credit for Gaza ceasefire
The president-elect’s latest social media post finds him applauding his hires to his new administration while also lashing out at old enemies, including but not limited to: “Charles Koch, ‘Dumb as a Rock’ John Bolton, ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome”.
Before that, he had insisted on the same platform that ceasefire agreed in the Middle East on Wednesday “could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies”.
“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!” he added.
What a thought.
Here’s Eric Garcia on who really deserves the credit.
Democrats and Republicans spar over whether Biden or Trump deserves ceasefire credit
Analysis: Whose ceasefire is it anyway?
Biden leaves office with higher approval rating than Trump after first term, new poll finds
The Democrat is leaving office with a slightly higher approval rating than Trump did after his first term, a new poll shows.
The outgoing president’s final approval rating is 36 percent compared to Trump, who had a rating of 34 percent when he left the White House in 2021, the CNN poll conducted by SSRS found.
However, Biden’s four years in office are regarded by Americans more as a failure (61 percent) than a success (38 percent), the survey found.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Biden leaves office with higher approval rating than Trump after first term –poll
Outgoing president’s final approval rating stands at 36 percent, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS
Analysis: Biden’s attack on tech power and wealth recalls another dark time
After a half-century in public service, one might have expected Joe Biden to exit the world stage with a speech urging Americans to remember him fondly for the productive legislative record his administration compiled, or his work shoring up alliances and bringing two new members of NATO into the now 32-member bloc.
But he opted not to use the coveted prime-time air time to brag.
Instead, he delivered a surprisingly sharp warning.
Here’s more from Andrew Feinberg.
Biden’s attack on tech power and wealth recalls another dark time
Analysis: Biden’s dark speech evokes another president’s warning
Biden calls for constitutional amendment ending presidential immunity
In the same speech from the White House, the president called for the creation of a new constitutional amendment to demolish the concept of presidential “immunity” from criminal prosecution.
“We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president, no president, is immune from crimes he or she commits while in office,” he said.
“The president’s power is not unlimited. It’s not absolute. And it shouldn’t be.”
Last summer, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority granted sitting presidents absolute “immunity” from criminal prosecution for actions stemming from “official” duties and “presumptive” immunity for actions in the “outer perimeter” of the functions of the presidency.
That ruling marked a seismic victory for Donald Trump, who argued that his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election are “immune” from prosecution in the sprawling federal criminal case against him.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden demands constitutional amendment on immunity before Trump takes power
Trump’s administration is expected to be full of lawyers who fought to expand the scope of presidential power
Joe Biden warns of dangerous threat of new age of ‘robber barons’ in farewell presidential address
Good morning!
The outgoing US president Joe Biden warned in his farewell speech last night that a new gilded age of “robber barons” is in danger of eroding Americans’ hard-won freedoms unless the government takes steps to ensure that the ultra-wealthy pay a fair share in taxes and aren’t allowed to exercise “outsized” power.
In remarks deliberately tailored to echo Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, Biden said he was just as concerned as Eisenhower had been about what he described as a “tech industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country”.
That, combined with a dangerous “concentration of technology power and wealth,” he added, is forming a new “oligarchy” of “extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden warns of dangerous threat of new age of ‘robber barons’ in farewell address
Biden attacks ‘tech industrial complex’ as he closes a half-century in public life with Oval Office speech
Pam Bondi refuses to say Trump lost 2020 election
Pam Bondi, Donald Trump’s nominee for the next U.S. attorney general, repeatedly refused to explicitly state that the president-elect lost the 2020 presidential election while she was grilled under oath during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
Bondi evaded a direct answer when asked by Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dick Durbin whether she can say Trump lost in 2020.
Alex Woodward watched her confirmation hearing.
Pam Bondi refuses to say Trump lost 2020 election in confirmation hearing
Democratic senators push Trump’s pick for attorney general to declare her independence from the president-elect
Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?
At the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will take the oath of office and assume their positions in the White House.
However, the inauguration ceremony will be more than just a swearing-in — Trump’s team has just released the schedule of events, revealing those who will perform at the event, The Spectator World reports.
Here’s what you need to know about the line-up for Trump and Vances’ inauguration:
Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?
Country singer Carrie Underwood will perform ‘America the Beautiful’ just before Trump is sworn in
Jim Jordan backs idea Trump should move 2028 LA Olympics to red-run city
U.S. Representative Jim Jordan has expressed his support for President-elect Donald Trump to move the 2028 Olympics out of Los Angeles and relocate them to a city run by GOP lawmakers.
Jordan, a Republican who represents Ohio’s fourth congressional district, made the remarks while speaking on Newsmax on Tuesday.
Michelle Del Rey has the story.
Jim Jordan backs idea Trump should move 2028 Olympics from LA to red-run town
Ohio Republican made the remarks as Los Angeles continues to battle devastating wildfires
Harris declines to invite Vance on tour of VP residence
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly snubbed Vice President-elect JD Vance by not inviting him for a tour of the vice president’s residence before the inauguration.
While the tour for the incoming family has become a recent norm, Harris was never at the vice president’s residence before her inauguration amid the Covid-19 pandemic and President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Harris reportedly snubs Vance by not inviting him to VP residence
This year’s election campaign was particularly ferocious, with Vance referring to the vice president as ‘trash’ during a rally in November
