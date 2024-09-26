Melania Trump reveals the one word she’d use to describe husband

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Melania Trump appeared on Fox News on Thursday morning for her first TV interview in more than two years, describing her husband, former President Donald Trump, as “caring.”

The 54-year-old was asked what she wishes Trump’s critics knew about him.

“That he’s really a family man, he loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants to ... build better and prosperous,” she said.

“All he wants to do, as he says, is Make America Great Again,” she added. “He wants to make this country prosperous and safe for everybody. He wants to make the American dream possible again.”

The former first lady was also asked about her reaction to the first assassination attempt against her husband during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when the former president was grazed in the ear by a bullet before being covered on the ground by Secret Service agents.

Melania Trump told Fox that she was made aware of the shooting by her chief of staff but that she had been told that her husband was OK.

Melania Trump appeared on Fox News in a rare TV appearance to promote her book. She gave the word word she would use to describe her husband ( Screenshot / Fox News )

“I ran to the TV and I [rewound] it and I watched it,” she told Fox.

“When I saw it … nobody really knew yet,” what had taken place, she added. “When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”

Trump said she was in New York at the time of the second attempt on her husband’s life on September 15 when a would-be gunman was spotted by a Secret Service agent, who opened fire as Trump golfed near his Mar-a-Lago home in southern Florida. The suspect, Ryan Routh, fled the scene but was later arrested going down the I-95.

“I saw it on the television,” Trump said. “And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK, because Secret Service were great.”

“I think both of the events, they were really miracles,” the former first lady added.

“If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. Like, that much and he could, you know, he could not be with us,” she said.