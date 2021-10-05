Melania wanted to send full-length mirrors to African children, book claims

Melania Trump wanted to send full-length mirrors to children in Africa so they could see how “beautiful” and “strong” they were, claims an explosive new book.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as the former first lady’s communications director at the time of her first solo trip to the continent in 2018, made the claims in a tell-all memoir titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.

Ms Trump was moved when she visited the East African country of Malawi during the trip, according to Ms Grisham.

While touring the Chipala primary school, her entourage was “surprised” when children asked for their photographs to be taken on their phones “so they could see what they looked like.”

While Ms Trump insisted on taking the photographs, the request was rejected by Lindsay Reynolds, who served as her chief of staff at the time.

The former first lady then wished to send the children mirrors, a request the White House counsel’s office determined to be “a liability.”

“Only my opinion of course, but I never really believed that to be true, though, because on more than one occasion Lindsay shared with me that she thought it would be a PR nightmare, a model sending African children mirrors,” Ms Grisham wrote.

“Everyone in that White House thought they were an expert in communications; it was the story of my life,” she added.

Several other surprising claims on Ms Trump, said to be one of the most private political figures in US history, have been made in the book.

It claimed the former first lady spent most of her time either in the White House, with her parents or with her son Barron and was nicknamed “Rapunzel” by the secret service, “because she remained in her tower, never descending.”

Ms Trump allegedly indulged in self care and liked working on her photo album. During the 6 January Capitol riots, the former first lady was allegedly busy with a photo shoot of a rug.

An entire chapter in the book revolves around the controversy related to Ms Trump’s controversial 2018 jacket, which had “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” written on it.

Lashing out at the book, the former first lady's office, in a statement, said “the author is desperately trying to rehabilitate her tarnished reputation by manipulating and distorting the truth about Mrs Trump.”

“Ms Grisham is a deceitful and troubled individual who doesn’t deserve anyone’s trust,” the statement said.

Ms Grisham’s book also touched upon former president Donald Trump's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Among other things, the book claims the former president obsessed over the shape of his penis, listened to show tunes to calm his rage and warned Vladimir Putin when he was about to “act a little tougher.”

“Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage,” the former president told CNN.

“We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press,” he added.

Over the four years during the Trump administration, Ms Grisham served many roles at the White House, including as press secretary, communications director and Ms Trump’s chief of staff.

She resigned on 6 January after the Capitol Hill riots.