Melania Trump has once again slammed her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham – just as the former aide claims Donald Trump “behaved inappropriately” toward a young female staffer at the White House.

“The author is desperately trying to rehabilitate her tarnished reputation by manipulating and distorting the truth about Mrs Trump,” the former first lady said in a statement on Monday. “Ms Grisham is a deceitful and troubled individual who doesn’t deserve anyone’s trust.”

On the same morning, ABC News published an exclusive interview in which Ms Grisham discussed the “unusual interest” Mr Trump allegedly took in the young staffer. Ms Grisham said she tried to keep the aide away from the former president, but there was little more she could do to protect her.

“I don’t know if I could have,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “There’s not an HR department at the White House.”

Both Mr and Ms Trump have vehemently denied Ms Grisham’s account of her time in the White House.

