Melania Trump is auctioning off the hat she wore during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on 24 April 2018.

The former first lady, 51, announced the sale on Tuesday, which also includes a watercolour painting of her wearing the hat, as well as a non-fungible token (NFT) – a digital portrait – of the artwork.

The three items will be sold together at an auction that opens up on 11 January with a starting bid of $250,0 or 1415.86 of the cryptocurrency SOL. All three items are signed by Ms Trump and the two artworks are also signed by the artist – Marc-Antoine Coulon.

“The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration’s first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items,” the press release posted by Ms Trump states.

Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs Trump and Mrs Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House,” the release adds.

“Mrs Trump wore the iconic broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat and an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit to the day's events. Later that evening, Mrs Trump and President Trump hosted their first state dinner at the White House,” the statement says.

Social media users were quick to mock the auction with one Twitter user referring to the Trumps as “grifters” for only giving a “portion of” the proceeds to charity, and another suggesting that they are “desperate for cash”.

“Chick needs money … gofundme wouldn’t have her,” a third account holder said.

“If they’ve got the soccer ball from Putin at Helsinki, bid over me at your peril,” former FBI agent Peter Strzok tweeted.

Mr Strzok was involved in the investigations into the Trump campaign’s relations to Russia and the review of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State.

“Is there anything a Trump won’t do for a quick buck?” another Twitter user said.

“With a nod to French culture, Mrs Trump commissioned French American designer, Hervé Pierre, to create the one-of-a-kind white hat. Mr Pierre used the same fabric as Mrs Trump’s white Michael Kors suit and constructed the piece in New York City,” the release adds. “It is important to note that Mr Pierre designed Mrs Trump's inaugural gown and served as her fashion stylist and consultant during the Presidency. Indeed, Mrs Trump’s iconic white hat garnered media attention worldwide.”

“The auction winner will receive a personalized letter from Mrs Trump, accompanying the hat and watercolor on paper and certifying authenticity,” the release states.

“A portion of the proceeds derived from this auction provides individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education,” the statement says.

NBC legal analyst Joyce Alene suggested that Ms Trump was “profiteering off the presidency” and that she’s “still waiting on that coffee table book of White House rugs she was overseeing a photoshoot for on January 6, when she refused to be disturbed to offer any help” – referring to the Capitol riot almost a year ago when Trump supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Twitter user Kelli Potter added: “This is adorable. Melania is having a yard sale.”