Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee wants Kevin McCarthy to talk as new report on probe rocks Matt Gaetz
Follow the latest updates
A new interview airing on NPR hears Donald Trump irritably ending his discussion with the broadcaster over questions about the Capitol insurrection and his fixation on non-existent election fraud in 2020.
Speaking to interviewer Steve Inskeep, Mr Trump disowned Republicans who have recognised his fraud claims as false, calling Mitch McConnell a “loser” for agreeing and decrying all those in his party who agree as “RINOs”. According to Mr Inskeep, the interview was meant to go on for 15 minutes but in the end only lasted nine because Mr Trump left the call.
The ex-president is facing further pressure from the select committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021, with the panel issuing subpoenas to a former White House speechwriter and aides to Donald Trump Jr. So far, many White House and Trump associates have refused to comply with the panel’s demands, but many others are thought to have given evidence in private and handed over relevant documents.
Meanwhile, the one-term president’s middle son, Eric Trump, lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading a long-running probe into whether he or his company violated New York tax laws. Coming off the back of a lawsuit claiming Ms James’s efforts “are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates”, the president’s son claimed that her probe was unconstitutional.
The younger Trump made the incorrect statements during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News in which he claimed Ms James’s investigation into whether his family business violated New York tax laws is meant to keep his father from running for president in 2024 and amounts to “effectively handing” that election to President Joe Biden.
Follow live updates below
Oklahoma congressman writes letter to judge requesting leniency for rioter
A congressman from Oklahoma, GOP Rep Kevin Wallace, penned a letter to a DC judge overseeing numerous Capitol riot-related trials and asked her to show “compassion” in the sentencing of a man who spent only a few minutes inside the US Capitol on January 6.
"I've known his mother, Kristin Sells, and family for more than twenty years," wrote Mr Wallace. "He is and has been a contributing citizen in our small community."
Greg Graziosi reports:
GOP state lawmaker writes letter of support for Capitol rioter ahead of sentencing
Mr Sells spent five minutes inside the Capitol following Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally
GOP lawmaker on January 6 panel seeks to disprove Ted Cruz’s conspiracy theory
Adam Kinzinger, a congressman on the House select committee investigating January 6, fired back on Tuesday after his fellow Republican, Sen Ted Cruz, questioned an official at a hearing regarding whether a man present at the January 6 attack was a federal agent.
There’s no evidence to suggest that the man in question, who was targeted by conspiracy theorists after being removed from FBI wanted lists, is a federal agent of any kind. Republicans have long sought to prove that left-wing activists or even the government itself was responsible for the massive crowd of Trump supporters that overran the Capitol last year.
“Take your pick. Truth is they were rioters incited by lies. And Ray is no fed. Just another misled man,” wrote the congressman on Twitter. “While it may break hearts, it’s true. So many are misled by so few. Just look up.”
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Adam Kinzinger shoots down Ted Cruz’s 6 January conspiracy theory
Prominent Republicans are promoting a conspiracy theory that originated on a news site run by a former aide to Donald Trump
Top Trump ally in the House faces legal trouble of his own
One of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal followers in the House, GOP Rep Matt Gaetz, was in his own hot water on Wednesday as the ex-president battled his niece Mary Trump in court and faces the ongoing efforts of the Jan 6 committee.
Rep Matt Gaetz has been under federal investigation for months after being accused of allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a girl who was 17 at the time, and paying for her travel across state lines. The congressman has strenuously denied the accusations, and has not yet been formerly indicted.
But that could change soon. On Wednesday, his ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury, and his former confidant is supposedly cooperating after being hit with his own similar charges last year.
Eric Garcia reports:
Gaetz ex-girlfriend appears before grand jury investigating sex trafficking claims
Florida Rep Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend was seen walking into an Orlando federal courthouse where a grand jury is convening on Wednesday, CNN reported.
Mike Rounds refuses to back down in face of Trump criticism
South Dakota’s Sen Mike Rounds, a Republican, is refusing to cease his criticism of former President Donald Trump and his false claims about the 2020 election.
On Wednesday, he responded after several statements from the former president excoriating him for saying on Sunday during an interview that the election was not stolen; he urged his fellow Republicans to join him, and more persistently call out the former president’s falsehoods.
“If we want to keep the trust and gain the trust of more individuals that are wondering, we have to probably say it a little bit louder and in more places that many of us normally either aren’t invited to talk or have chosen not to get into the fray,” he told The Associated Press.
Sen. Rounds pushes GOP to get 'louder' on false Trump claims
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has repeatedly made it clear that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in a fair process
Eric Trump disses NY AG in Fox News rant
President Trump’s son Eric Trump unloaded on New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, furious over the Democratic official’s ongoing investigation of the company that he runs alongside his brother, Donald Trump Jr.
“You have Letitia James out there, probably the most unethical prosecutor in the history of the United States, who literally said on video ‘I'm going to go into office every single day and I'm going to sue Trump and then I'm going to go home’,” he said.
“She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn't believe in his political party, because she didn't like us, because the people of Washington, DC told her to do that. It violates the Constitution, it's unethical, it's wrong,” added Eric Trump.
Andrew Feinberg has the story:
Eric Trump lashes out at New York’s top prosecutor in unhinged Fox News rant
Former president’s middle son is irate over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his family’s business
Mike Lindell says he has evidence that could incriminate every living American adult
One of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, made a bizarre claim on Wednesday in which he said that he supposedly had evidence that would incriminate “300 and some million” Americans relating to the 2020 election and the Trump campaign’s baseless charges of fraud.
There are just over 258 million adults in the US.
Josh Marcus reports:
Mike Lindell says he has evidence to put 300 million in jail for election fraud
That’s more people than voted in the 2020 election
Latest appearance of Fauci on Capitol Hill sees escalation of his feud with GOP
The appearance of Dr Anthony Fauci at this week’s committee hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions saw an escalation of the ongoing feud between the top infectious disease specialist under two presidents and far-right figures in Congress.
Two GOP senators on the panel, Rand Paul and Roger Marshall, took turns belittling the doctor and accusing him of supporting supposedly draconian public health measures.
Dr Fauci battled back and accused the senators of spreading misinformation that was leading to threats of violence against him. And he was heard calling Mr Marshall a “moron” after a particularly testy back-and-forth over whether Dr Fauci’s financial disclosure forms were public record.
Ann Coulter blasts Trump over DeSantis remark
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, formerly one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in right-wing media, called the former president a “liar” and a “con man” on Wednesday.
Her comment came in response to Mr Trump saying in an interview that “gutless” politicians were refusing to say whether or not they had taken the vaccine out of fear of angering anti-vaxxers in the GOP.
"I watched a couple politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, 'Did you get a booster?' Because they had the vaccine and they're answering like... in other words, the answer is 'yes' but they don't want to say it, because they're gutless," said Mr Trump in the interview with One America News.
Ms Coulter fired back on Twitter, writing: “Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis's booster status, and I can now reveal it. He was a loyal booster when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned our president was a liar and con man whose grift was permanent. I hope that clears things up.”
EXCLUSIVE: Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis's booster status, and I can now reveal it. He was a loyal booster when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned our president was a liar and con man whose grift was permanent. I hope that clears things up.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 12, 2022
Riot committee is back in full swing
This week saw another flurry of activity by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, indicating that lawmakers are back and focused on the investigation with the intent of finishing it in the coming months.
On Tuesday, the committee issued several subpoenas, including one targeting a former speechwriter for Donald Trump.
Capitol riot committee subpoenas ex-Trump speechwriter and Donald Trump Jr advisers
The select committee’s chairman hopes the new subpoena recipients will ‘join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again’
The next day, the committee took its most unprecedented step since the subpoena for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and issued a voluntary request for information from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the House’s #1 Republican.
Capitol riot committee seeks information from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
The select committee is seeking information from Mr McCarthy about conversations he had with former president Donald Trump during the 6 January insurrection
Psaki hits Romney over response to Biden speech
White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words on Wednesday when asked to respond to Sen Mitt Romney, who had complained that President Joe Biden’s speech about voting rights on Tuesday was divisive.
Republicans have claimed as such due to the president’s portrayal of opponents of the legislation as on the side of noted Jim Crow figures like Sheriff “Bull” Connor and former Gov George Wallace.
“I know there’s been lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” said the press secretary.
“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who they want to elect. That’s not a partisan thing,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies