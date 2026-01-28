Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday morning to start the day’s trading.

The first lady appeared at the stock exchange ahead of the premiere of her new documentary, Melania, on Jan. 30.

With a large image promoting her documentary behind her, Melania was gifted a medallion and a glass plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Minutes after his wife’s appearance, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The S&P 500 just hit 7000 for the FIRST TIME EVER. AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

The film, meanwhile, was scheduled to premiere at the Kennedy Center this week before being rolled out at select US movie theaters.

open image in gallery Melania Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the premiere of her documentary film ( Getty Images )

It was initially announced that Amazon was paying $40m for the rights to Melania, a documentary about the first lady. The price was said to constitute the highest-ever fee for a documentary film and a further $35m has reportedly been spent promoting the movie.

A screening at the White House Saturday was attended by the president and first lady, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Mike Tyson, and the Queen of Jordan, among others.

Melania was shot in the three weeks leading up to the second Trump inauguration and boasted rare insider access to the often inscrutable first lady while she makes arrangements for the president’s transition to power.

Melania described the film to Fox News as a “private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady.”

Marc Beckman, Melania’s outside adviser and agent, has claimed that the film is “not political at all” – but it’s already being dismissed as propaganda by some online critics.

open image in gallery She gave remarks before ringing the bell to start the day’s trading ( AFP via Getty Images )

Melania Trump’s documentary premiere comes as tensions are high around the U.S. after two American citizens were killed by federal immigration agents within weeks in Minnesota.

The first lady issued a rare political statement Tuesday, calling for protests to remain peaceful and urging unity.