Former first lady Melania Trump will use Parler, a platform popular with the right wing in the US, exclusively for her social media communications.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company announced that it had entered into a “special arrangement” for Ms Trump’s social media communications.

“I am excited and inspired by free speech platforms that give direct communication to people worldwide,” Ms Trump was quoted as saying by the company’s press statement.

“Parler has been on the forefront of utilising Web3 technology and empowers its users to foster productive discourse.”

“As part of the synergistic relationship, Mrs Trump will share exclusive communications on Parler,” the statement said.

The platform had also launched the former first lady’s NFTs in December.

The company’s chief executive George Farmer said the brand had developed a partnership with her over time.

“In the time that Parler and Mrs Trump have been working together, we have found a new level of productivity and engagement with both her, her team, and her brand,” Mr Farmer said.

Parler returned last May after it was cut off by major service providers last year for failing to flag violent content that led to the 6 January attack on Capitol Hill by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

“Parler is excited to take this step forward with her and continues to build out its product offering to support her professional evolution as one of the world’s leading icons,” Mr Farmer added.

Ms Trump’s move to tie up with Parler has raised questions about her engagement with her husband’s upcoming social media website Truth Social.

After his ban from Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of the 6 January riots, Mr Trump had promised to launch his own website.

Truth Social, which is due to launch on 22 February (President’s Day), promises to be a platform for “free speech” that will “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” according to Mr Trump.

Amid Facebook reporting a decline in users last week, Mr Trump said people were already tired of Mark Zuckerberg and were leaving Facebook for Truth Social.