Melania Trump has finally made an appearance alongside her husband on the final night of the Republican National Convention, as the former president prepares to make his first speech since the attempt on his life.

The former first lady was pictured standing behind Trump as he signed paperwork to officially accept the Republican nomination for presidential candidate on Thursday.

Trump signed the paperwork next to his newly selected running mate for 2024, JD Vance. Usha Vance was also pictured stood with Melania.

Speculation about Melania’s whereabouts have swirled for days, and she has yet to be pictured at the convention which has been running since Monday. Other members of the Trump family have been pictured on the convention floor, and in the box with their father.

Donald Jr, his fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle, and now Eric Trump have all made speeches to supporters of the former president in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

More follows ...