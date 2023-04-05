The glaring omission from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump thanked his family for their support in a speech just hours after he was criminally charged in New York – but failed to mention his absent wife Melania.

The former first lady seemingly skipped the high-profile event at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday night, following her notable absence on the indictment trip to New York City.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election to among others, adult film actress Stormy Daniels for an alleged affair.

From left, Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Victor Knavs, Donald Trump Jr, and his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP)

Mr Trump turned to his family as he bragged to the audience about his successful real estate business and how banks had not lost “even $1” in their dealings with The Trump Organization.

He then individually named all of his children, but not his wife.

“I built a great business with my family, a fantastic business,” he told the crowd as he smiled at his family in the front row and pointed at them.

Trump thanked his children, but not his wife (AP)

“I have a son here who has done a great job, and I have another son here who has done a great job … and Tiffany, and Ivanka. And Barron will be great some day. He is tall, he is tall and he’s smart.

“But I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell.”

Eric and Lara Trump arrive before former his father’s speech (AP)

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts against him before Judge Juan Merchan shortly after 2.40pm, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

Mr Trump was flanked by police in court but was not handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and no mugshot was taken.