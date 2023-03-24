Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly keeping to herself and avoiding any talk of her husband’s legal woes as a New York prosecutor considers whether to indict former president Donald Trump over falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the waning days of his 2016 presidential campaign.

According to People, Ms Trump isn’t interested in commiserating with her husband and is instead focused on a small, close-knit group of friends and family, including her 17-year-old son Barron Trump.

“She doesn’t sympathise with Donald’s plight," one source told the magazine.

The source also said Ms Trump “is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband”.

But her insistence on sticking to a small, insular circle doesn’t mean she has buried her hand in the proverbial sand, they added.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged payments] mentioned. She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends,” they said.

People also reported that the former president and ex-first lady still managed to find time together to commemorate their son’s most recent birthday, but the magazine noted that Mr Trump and Ms Trump do not share the same quarters at Mar-a-Lago, the 1920s mansion turned social club where the twice-impeached ex-president keeps his primary residence. It is also the same location where FBI agents discovered hundreds of pages of classified materials during an 8 August search of the ex-president’s home and office last year.

The possibility that Mr Trump will be indicted for falsifying records related to the hush money payments has dominated headlines in the US in recent days.

Last week, Mr Trump claimed he would be arrested this past Tuesday, but the New York grand jury considering charges against him has not yet voted on any indictments.