Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special prosecutor to consider whether former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges stemming from a series of Department of Justice probes into his conduct.

Mr Garland will announce his plans at a news conference to be held at Justice Department headquarters on Friday.

Mr Trump, whose Palm Beach, Florida home was searched by FBI agents on 8 August, is under investigation for allegedly violating multiple US criminal statutes governing the unlawful retention of national defence information and prohibiting obstruction of justice.

His conduct before and during the January 6 attack on the Capitol is also the focus of a separate investigation looking into attempts to submit forged electoral college certificates to the National Archives.

The probe into Mr Trump’s retention of highly classified documents has to date been overseen by the department’s national security division, while the US Attorney for the District of Columbia has been conducting the probe into the Capitol attack.

Justice Department regulations call for a special counsel — a prosecutor brought in from outside the department — to oversee criminal investigations when an investigation “could present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances”.

A special prosecutor is also warranted under the regulations when appointing one would be “in the public interest”.

The appointment of an outside prosecutor to oversee the investigations into Mr Trump comes just days after the twice-impeached ex-president announced that he will be a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Mr Trump, who was also the subject of a two-year investigation by another special counsel, ex-FBI director Robert Mueller, has routinely decried any and all investigations into his conduct as solely motivated by a desire to hurt him on the part of his political enemies.

Representatives for Mr Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.