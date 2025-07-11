Miami Archbishop shreds MAGA’s praise of Alligator Alcatraz amid reports of inhumane conditions: ‘Unbecoming of public officials’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miami’s Archbishop Thomas Wenski has condemned public officials’ rhetoric praising Alligator Alcatraz, the remote ICE detention center in the Florida Everglades.

The detention center, built near alligator-infested waters, opened on July 1 with a visit from President Donald Trump. There, the president joked that immigrants who attempt to escape the prison could be eaten by alligators.

Florida Republicans have also used the detention center to boost fundraising, selling branded merchandise bearing its name.

Now, Wenski has hit back against those who have praised the pop-up prison, branding it “intentionally provocative” and “unbecoming.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump visits Alligator Alcatraz in Florida with Governor Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ( AP )

“It is alarming to see enforcement tactics that treat all irregular immigrants as dangerous criminals,” Wenski said.

“It is unbecoming of public officials and corrosive of the common good to speak of the deterrence value of ‘alligators and pythons’ at the Collier-Dade facility,” he added.

The center is designed to hold 3,000 to 5,000 people, but officials are currently detaining people inside large metal enclosures covered by tents. Wenski said he’s concerned these tents can’t protect people from Florida’s extreme weather, and noted that the detention center is in an isolated area far from a hospital.

open image in gallery Archbishop Thomas Wenski has criticized public officials who have promoted the "deterrence value of ‘alligators and pythons’" at the detention center ( Getty Images )

Wenski isn’t the only one sounding the alarm on the conditions there either.

Leamsy “La Figura” Izquierdo, a Cuban artist who was arrested in Miami last week, told CBS News that detainees have “no water to take a bath,” are fed once a day with maggot-infested food and don’t have access to toothpaste.

“They only brought a meal once a day and it has maggots,” he said. “They never take off the lights for 24 hours. The mosquitoes are as big as elephants.”

An unnamed Colombian detainee also told CBS News he was denied access to his medication for days.

“I'm on the edge of losing my mind. I've gone three days without taking my medicine," he said. "It is impossible to sleep with this white light that's on all day.”

open image in gallery Many on the right have praised the controversial facility, and have even sold merch baring its name. ( AP )

The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced the center and raised concerns about the conditions.

“This project dehumanizes people, strips them of their rights, and diverts public dollars from the services our communities need,” Bacardi Jackson, the executive director of the ACLU of Florida, said.

Several other Catholic leaders have also spoken out against the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas said members of the nation’s sixth-largest Catholic community are excused from attending mass over “genuine fear” of immigration enforcement actions that have rocked communities across Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods.

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez has also accused the administration of having “no immigration policy beyond the stated goal of deporting thousands of people each day.”

“This is not policy, it is punishment, and it can only result in cruel and arbitrary outcomes,” Gomez continued. “Already we are hearing stories of innocent fathers and mothers being wrongly deported, with no recourse to appeal.”