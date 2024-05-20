Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cohen has admitted to “stealing” tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization as part of his reimbursement plan with Donald Trump to recoup $130,000 for paying off Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Those reimbursements – paid out in monthly $35,000 installments in 2017 – totaled $420,000.

The payments also included $60,000 intended to reimburse Cohen after he hired a tech firm that helped rig opinion polls in Mr Trump’s favor, including a CNBC poll that asked participants to name the most-famous businessmen.

Cohen gave Red Finch a “brown paper bag” filled with $20,000 in cash, but still owed the vendor another $30,000 for the contract, according to his testimony in the former president’s hush money trial on Monday.

The initial payment was “enough to placate him for the time being,” he said. “I still needed his service and I still needed his availability.”

But Cohen billed Trump for the full $50,000 as part of his reimbursement scheme, “grossed up” by several thousands of dollars to account for taxes.

“You stole from the Trump Organization?” defense attorney Todd Blanche asked Cohen on Monday.

“Yes, sir,” Cohen replied.

Mr Blanche also asked whether he has ever pleaded guilty to larceny, or paid back any of the money to the Trump Organization that he “stole from them.” He did not.

A court sketch depicts Donald Trump watching his attorney Todd Blanche question Michael Cohen during the former president’s hush money trial on May 20. ( REUTERS )

Red Finch was hired to juice the numbers on a poll involving “the most famous businessmen in, like, the last century,” Cohen said.

“Mr Trump’s name was on that list. At the beginning of this poll, he was polling at the very very bottom, and it upset him,” he added. “He had me come to his office and he provided me a sheet of paper and he showed it.”

Red Finch would then “create an algorithm to ensure that Mr Trump would rise and rise in this poll” and reach “a number he wanted to finish,” according to Cohen.

According to testimony from Cohen and Trump Organization comptroller Jeffrey McConney, they drew up the agreement with Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to reimburse Cohen after he wired Stormy Daniels $130,000 to secure her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump in 2006.

Cohen was also furious that he received a reduced Christmas bonus at the end of 2016, and wanted Mr Trump to make it right after Cohen paid Ms Daniels out of his own funds.

The reimbursement payments ultimately included $130,000 for Ms Daniels, $50,000 for Red Finch, a $60,000 bonus and $180,000 to compensate for taxes.

“I was angered,” Cohen said under redirected questioning from Manhattan prosecutors.

“It was almost like self help,” he added. “I wasn’t going to correct the conversation I was having with Allen about it. I had not only protected [Mr Trump] to the best that I could but I had also laid out money to Red Finch a year and a half earlier, and again, $130,000 to have my bonus cut by two-thirds was very upsetting to say the least.”

Mr Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records for a series of approved invoices and checks to his then-attorney in 2017, based on “legal expenses” for work that was never performed that year, and for a “retainer” that never existed. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cohen has repeatedly testified that the $420,000 he received in checks signed by Mr Trump throughout 2017 had nothing to do with legal work performed that year.