Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Micheal Cohen has posted a provocative response to the news that New York’s attorney general is investigating the former president in a criminal capacity.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after admitting to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, taunted the president on Twitter on Tuesday.

The disbarred lawyer and former fixer of Mr Trump, who turned on the president in 2019, said that “it appears that the troubles for Donald #Trump will keep on coming” in light of the announcement of the expanding probe.

“Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions,” Cohen added alongside a photoshopped image of Mr Trump behind bars.

On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s office announced it was expanding its civil probe into the former president and that the investigation is no longer “purely civil in nature”.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," a spokesperson for Lettita James’ office said.

The office had already been investigating Mr Trump over whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of assets on his properties, inflating them in some cases and minimizing them to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

The new investigation is working hand in hand with the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R Vance, Jr who has been conducting a similar criminal investigation over hush-money paid to women and manipulation of business assets.

The wide-ranging criminal probe in the Vance investigation was prompted by Cohen in 2019 after he made the allegations while testifying to Congress.

Other users were quick to speak out in support of Cohen’s derision against Mr Trump, with one user saying: “This is the beginning of the end for the former guy.”

“He’s in real trouble on this one as he has no wriggle room,” one person said while another added: “I hope something comes out of this.”

The Independent has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.