Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Abortion remains legal in Michigan after judge permanently strikes down 1931 anti-abortion law

Alex Woodward
New York
Wednesday 07 September 2022 19:34
Comments
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

A judge in Michigan has granted a permanent injunction to block prosecutors from enforcing the state’s nearly century-old anti-abortion law.

The ruling from Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher declares the 1931 law unconstitutional.

Her ruling on 7 September comes after a circuit court judge in Oakland County granted a preliminary injunction last month, arguing that the 1931 law “simply does not pass constitutional muster.”

Michigan’s 1931 law, drafted decades before the landmark US Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade overturned state-level bans, was ostensibly in effect with the collapse of that 1973 precedent after the 24 June high court ruling that revoked a constitutional right to abortion care nationwide. Michigan’s law would ban abortion in nearly all instances except to protect the life of the patient.

Abortion rights advocates in the state are also pressing Michigan’s Supreme Court to override a state board’s rejection of a measure that would allow voters in the state to decide whether Michigan’s constitution protects the right to abortion.

Recommended

In a filing on 1 September, Reproductive Freedom for All said the state’s Board of State Canvassars “abandoned its clear legal duty” by rejecting a petition to put the question on November ballots.

On 31 August, the four-member panel deadlocked on a proposal to put the constitutional amendment on ballots this fall – because of a spacing issue on the petition.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief in support of Reproductive Freedom for All’s appeal, arguing that the board’s decision “stripped the people of their right to amend their constitution”.

Abortion rights supporters marched in Michigan on 7 September to call for a ballot proposal to affirm constitutional protections for abortion care.

(AFP via Getty Images)

After petitioners collected more than 750,000 signatures, above and beyond the threshold for getting the referendum on the ballot, the board’s two Republican members shot it down because a spacing error between words on the petition represented “an egregious error”.

In her ruling on the 1931 law on Wednesday, Judge Gleicher determined that by criminalising abortion, the state “prevents a woman who seeks to exercise her constitutional right from controlling her ability to work or go to school, and thereby determining for herself the shape of her present and future life” and “controls her ability to be the mother she wants to be”.

“The statute not only compels motherhood ... it wipes away the mother’s ability to make plans she considers most beneficial for the futures of her existing or desired children,” according to the ruling. “Despite that men play [a] necessary role in the procreative process, the law deprives only women of their ability to thrive.”

If allowed to go into effect, the state’s 1931 law threatens pregnant patients with “irreperably injury” without access to necessary medical care, and represents a “wholesale denial” of a “fundamental right” to such care, the ruling states.

“For 50 years, Michiganders have freely exercised the right to safely control their health and their reproductive destinies by deciding when and whether to carry a pregnancy to term,” Judge Gleicher wrote. “Eliminating abortion access will force pregnant women to forgo control of the integrity of their own bodies, regardless of the effect on their health and lives.”

Recommended

Legal battles have been playing out across the US against newly enacted anti-abortion laws in the weeks after the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down precedents in Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey and handed decisions governing abortion rights to individual states, rather than affirming Americans’ right to abotion care in the US Constitution.

At least 12 states have outlawed abortion entirely in nearly all instances following the ruling, forcing the closure of more than 40 clinics and denying access to care for millions of women and girls.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in