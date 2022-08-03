Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Bystander issues threats, including verbally assaulting female staffer, Republican party says

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 03 August 2022 06:55
Comments

Tudor Dixon victory speech after winning GOP Primary in gubernatorial race

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.

“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation, but this is the type of politics they play now a days.”

Mr Portela added: “Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated.”

According to the Lansing police, officers went to the building on Tuesday morning in response to a complaint about a threat, but the person who allegedly made the threat was no longer there.

Recommended

Police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said officers will pay special attention to that area, reported Associated Press.

Mr Portela said that the accused had previously been outside the headquarters taking photographs, reported CBS News.

He added that the Michigan GOP still planned to hold a Republican Unity event on Wednesday with increased security.

Later on Tuesday, Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor and will face Gretchen Whitmer, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The businesswoman and conservative commentator was endorsed by former president Donald Trump last week.

Michigan is also one of the states where subpoenas have been issued to “fake electors” who submitted paperwork saying Mr Trump, not president Joe Biden, won the state’s election in 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in