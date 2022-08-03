Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.

“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation, but this is the type of politics they play now a days.”

Mr Portela added: “Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated.”

According to the Lansing police, officers went to the building on Tuesday morning in response to a complaint about a threat, but the person who allegedly made the threat was no longer there.

Police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said officers will pay special attention to that area, reported Associated Press.

Mr Portela said that the accused had previously been outside the headquarters taking photographs, reported CBS News.

He added that the Michigan GOP still planned to hold a Republican Unity event on Wednesday with increased security.

Later on Tuesday, Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor and will face Gretchen Whitmer, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The businesswoman and conservative commentator was endorsed by former president Donald Trump last week.

Michigan is also one of the states where subpoenas have been issued to “fake electors” who submitted paperwork saying Mr Trump, not president Joe Biden, won the state’s election in 2020.